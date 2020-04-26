Why Salma Hayek has denied ‘Selena’ and what they really think of the performance of Jennifer Lopez in the movie

Salma Hayek has shared this week that in the 1990s, he was offered the lead role in Selena, the film based on the life of the superstar of Tejano, born in Texas, Selena Quintanilla. She explained why she had refused and was honest about what she thought of the future film’s star, Jennifer Lopez.

Find out what Hayek had to say, and what she’s currently working on.

The last role of Hayek

The new film of the actress, Like A Boss, which just opened this month, sends the message of the empowerment of women, especially in Hollywood, which, according to Hayek, is exactly what we need and at the right time.

“What I can tell you is that a lot more women directing and acting, writing and producing. And there are many more films about women and for women because the public has been neglected “, said recently the star to Variety. “We are on the right track. And we are not going to stop. “

“Selena” was only the beginning for Lopez

Starring in Selena was the boost that Lopez needed for his career starts. It is this role that led to the capture of roles of film even more prestigious, including The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, and his most recent Hustlers.

Lopez told Billboard in 2017, on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the release of the film, the impact it had on Selena Quintanilla.

“Right after I got the role, I knew that I voyagerais to Corpus Christi and spend time with his family, but this was not to last a few weeks, then they sent me tons of tapes to watch. I’m sitting on my couch watching them for days and all of a sudden, the band is cut off on me. I was shocked.”

“And I said to myself:” This is what happened. “It’s a beautiful beautiful spirit, full of joy and music and so much of feelings, was just cut off in the middle of the be. I was so affected by it and made me aware of the importance of what I was doing. “

Salma Hayek on the refusal of the performance of “Selena” and Lopez in the movie

Salma Hayek opened up to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about to be offered the title role in Selena and the refuse.

Selena Quintanilla was murdered by the president of her fan club in 1995. Hayek has explained that she refused the role due to the short time after the death of Quintanilla, the film was scheduled.

“Yes,” said Hayek to Cohen. “They’d have offered it like a week after it [Selena Quintanilla] deceased. It was a bit unpleasant. They were planning already to make this film. “

Cohen has asked the mexican actress 53-year-old if she had seen the film and what she thought of the performance of Lopez in the role.

“Yes, of course. I think Jennifer has done an excellent job. I really think that it was for her. “

