why Salma Hayek is a supporter fierce the Tennis Stadium

Rennes 1-0 PSG. Before you even challenge the capital club in the final of the Coupe de France, the Bretons have already won on one point. They can boast about having in their ranks a supporter whose popularity across the world greatly exceeds that of all of the supporters parisiens the most famous. Paris is supported by Jamel Debbouze, Patrick Bruel et nagui (French speacker)? The Tennis Stadium, to him, is supported by Salma Hayek. Known particularly for his roles in Desperado, Frida and Bandidasactress mexican-lebanese-american will eyes Saturday to Benjamin Andrew and his band. It would not be surprising to see it in the recycle bin’s VIP Stage in France with her husband François-Henri Pinault, owner of the Tennis Stadium via the holding company Artémis.

In the stands this season for Arsenal-Rennes

This would not be the first time Salma Hayek goes to a stadium to go cheer the Red and the Black. In 2008, it had been noticed during a Rennes-Sochaux in Ligue 1. She was back a year later for a game against the Mans. If it is then made more discrete in the forums, it has never dropped out of the breton club, even when he chained the disappointments, bowing in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue (2013) and two times in the final of the French Cup (2009, 2014). “I’ll tell you what happens: against the teams averages, we don’t play very well and against those who are stronger than us, on paper, it is much better. It is a mystery! I don’t understand!”, confided in 2015 in the columns of the magazine Society.

The arrival of François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek set the fire to the parking rennes to the Emirates. The image will remain pic.twitter.com/u6sFb0fUuO — Benjamin Idrac (@bidrac15) March 14, 2019

“Against PSG or Lyon, it is always great matches. But against weaker teams, it’s hard, it’s incomprehensible. But I do not lose hope. I have very high hopes”, was responsible for it. Its fidelity to the Tennis Stadium has been awarded this year. Now driven by Julien Stéphan, Clement Grenier and his team-mates have managed a very nice journey in the Europa League in breaking up in the knockout stages of the competition. An adventure followed closely by Salma Hayek, who was moving to the Emirates Stadium on 14 march. El in spite of the defeat of Rennes vs Arsenal (3-0), a synonym of elimination, it was held to the final whistle to go on the lawn to greet the fans in the company of her husband and Olive Pond, president of the club.

A tackle (very funny) scenes of League 1

That night, Salma Hayek had been able to give an account of the fervor, impressive to the public breton, she has not always been tender with the atmosphere of League 1. “I’m going to see the matches in France with my husband and I found the atmosphere really different. We are in the VIP spaces where the important people go, like Sarkozy or Hollande. Me, I usually go to watch the games in Mexico, where you can drink Corona, when all the world is mad. Me, I’m all excited as soon as something happens. Francis told me: “sweetheart, calm yourself, calm yourself”. And all the world is like that. When the team scores, you know what they say in France? Goal!!! I’m like that: “Goaaaalllllaazzooo!”, was playing it in 2015 in the show of Jimmy Kimmel on ABC.

The French public had already been able to appreciate his passion a few years, rather, in 2012, when she was arrested at the microphone of Canal+ to debrief a victory gained nine against eleven by the Stage of Rennes (2-1) at Parc des Princes. “I am very proud, I’m very happy, it was heroic, because the PSG is an impressive team, the Rennes has played so well, it was David against Goliath, hat bas Rennes!”, had she exclaimed, in a mixture of French and English. According to Frédéric de Saint-Sernin is the former president of Red and Black, Salma Hayek is a true “passionate about football”. “When she came in the dressing room, it was something! Women in a locker room of football, it is rare, then Salma Hayek…”, slipped it in 2017, in an interview to So Foot.

Heroic it has been seven years in the face of the PSG, the Tennis Stadium will have to show at least the same level on Saturday for yelling “Goaaaalllllaazzooo!” in the aisles of the Stadium of France.