why she is anguished by her appearances on the red carpet

At only 15 years old, Millie Bobby Brown, the star of the cult series Stranger Things is a rising star. But, it is not always easy when one is in full adolescence being so exposed. Millie admitted to being anxious during her appearances on the red carpet, it tells you why…

Millie Bobby Brown criticized on her look

Millie Bobby Brown has to cope with his new fame, the girl in full adolescent must forge a strong character to face the haters who rage on the web. Several times already, it has been strongly criticized for her outfits deemed too provocative for its young age. Force of suffer reviews, the lovely Millie was defended : ” Ok everyone, on my last photo you want that I play my age’ but, frankly, that is my Instagram and if I have chosen to post this photo, and that you don’t like it… well go your way ! “

Even personalities like Paris Hilton there are. She considers Millie on his style and find it too ” hot “, rather moved from Paris Hilton who knows a sulfurous past. The actress’s flagship Stranger Things is often the victim of controversy, either on its look, in its makeup, all of its facts and gestures were controlled on the canvas and commented. The problem is that at 15 years old, even when one is a star, it is still very fragile and this could make one think of the moral harassment.

Millie Bobby Brown : his fears on the red carpet

Force to tackle on the look in his appearances or on the social networks, the one that will win over 6 million dollars for his next film has been subjected to real surges of anxiety at the idea of going on the red carpet. She explained the reasons in an interview given to Harper’s Bazaar UK.

” It is always difficult to dress for a red carpet because a lot of people have opinions and unfortunately, we say that we are going to ignore them, but in reality, it is a little forced to pay attention. Me, I’m trying to move on. I would be really happy to be able to wear clothes that are more form-fitting now. I feel that I am becoming someone and as a woman, I want to show it. But I also think the girls who follow me, those who are my age. I want to be sure I the influence, taking into account their age and identity to this specific moment in their life. “ A delicate and well-reasoned on the part of a young actress.

