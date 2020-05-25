Why should you go see “The Girls of Doctor March”?

A history of which we can’t get enough

In the New England of the 1860s, four girls and their mother to face alone the hazards of life after their father, dr. March, is party at the front. From the middle class, they soon find themselves divided between their desire to coquetry bourgeois and the values of sharing and caring instilled by their parents. All four of them are lulled by the culture : the eldest daughter Meg loves to play the comedy, Jo spends her time writing, his younger sister Amy is destined to the painting while the youngest daughter Beth is passionate about music. Following the meeting of their rich neighbor Laurie, her grand-father and his guardian, the daily lives of the young women is turned on its head.

The heart of the plot focuses on the strong personality of Jo. Real feminist of the first time, it does not support the idea that the woman is for love and family life, and jilted, moreover, Laurie so tenderly loves her. Tormented and misunderstood, the young woman is frustrated by the sense of injustice that her gender imposes. Refusing any idea of marriage, she left town to give courses, to sell her stories that she wrote under a pseudonym, male and refuses by principle the advances of a beautiful German teacher.

At the same time, while Meg decides to marry John the preceptor Amy accompanies her aunt in Europe to hone his painting practice and to find a rich husband but falls eventually on Laurie. Romance and family drama will come, however, to shake the counsels of the four girls, calling into question the principles of Oj on the incompatibility of love and freedom of women.