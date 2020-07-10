Why Sony invests in Epic Games (this is not to be excluded in Fortnite)

Sony has decided to interfere in the capital of Epic Games, with a lower capital to the sum of $ 250 million. The editor of Fortnite doesn’t need the money, but this approximation will allow us to strengthen the synergies.

Epic Games has a new investor, and no less. In a press release published on 9 Julywe learned that Sony has integrated the capital of the editor Fortnite by putting 250 million dollars on the table. This sum, significant in the paper, it will be of a minority stake to the japanese multinational (1.5 per cent). It is especially serve to improve the synergies between the two companies.

Both say right away, this approach does not offer the exclusivity of Fortnite to the PlayStation consoles (comes in the Xbox Series X, as expected). It would not be in the interest of Epic Games to book their play of phenomena to a segment of the population restricted. This new partnership includes actually two fold : along with Sony, the provision of know-how in terms of products and technologies, side of Epic Games, the use of its platform for social entertainment (read Fortnite) and its digital ecosystem (see the Shop).

It is necessary to see beyond the video game

The marriage between Epic Games and Sony does not date of yesterday. To test, the PS5 has been selected to display a preview of the graphic engine, Unreal Engine 5, which will be used for the games of tomorrow. Today, the idea is to go a little further, as the trust the CEO of Sony, Kenichiro Yoshida :” Thanks to our investment, we will explore the opportunities for collaboration with more Epic to suit the users at the global level, not only with the games “.

Tim Sweeney, founder of Epic Games, a little more about the new horizons of what is possible :” Sony and Epic have built in activities that combine creativity and technology, and we share this vision of social experience in 3D, which together constitute the video game, film and music. “ We understand that, between the lines, that Sony could use Fortnite stream the films division of Sony Pictures (example : the blockbuster Spider-Man) or concerts belonging to his record label, Sony Music Entertainment (example : Beyoncé). There is No doubt that the success of recent events such as the tour of Travis Scott, artist of Sony, in the head — he did not escaped.

Thanks to all who participated in the event, Travis Scott ! After five performances, with 27.7 million players have participated in this experience of more than 45.8 million times ! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lu1FD21Fea — Fortnite 🇫🇷 official (@FortniteFR) On the 27th of April 2020

Sony will also be able to take advantage of their participation in order to affirm its strategy in the segment of PC games. On the 7th of August, it will be launched Horizon Zero Dawnex-exclusive PS4, on Steam and Epic Games Shops. Ultimately, it is not forbidden to believe that other productions of the house will join the catalog, but only through the platform of Epic.

By signing a check of $ 250 million, Sony has not offered a couple of exclusive skins in Fortnite but real opportunities to develop their different activities. The transaction gives rise to a true desire for openness on the part of the japanese company, which has also been signed with Microsoft for the cloud, and artificial intelligences.

Photo credit one : Epic Games