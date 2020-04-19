Why teams like Chivas voted against the League Expansion?

The lack of knowledge of the context meant that during the vote of the transformation of the Ascent in the League of Development some leaders do not support such a change, resulting in the advantage of the ‘yes’ was less loose than thought.

A source confirmed to RECORD during the meeting were presented to the leaders a series of files to support the possibility of the transformation of the Division of Silverso some leaders, such as Amaury Vergaraproposed that the determination will take place within a week after reviewing in detail the documents.

However, due to the lack of time, it was explained that time was a factor to consider, so the decision should be taken this Friday, so to not have all the information at hand and not get to know in detail the context, some leaders chose to vote ‘no’.

This was the reason that clubs such as Chivas, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Tigres, Pachuca, Necaxa and Monterrey voted because it does not change the Ascentwhile other institutions, such as America, Toluca, Atlético San Luis, Rocky Juarez, Monarchs, Saints, Xolos and Puebla turned the balance in favour of the amendment of the competition.

However, despite the diversity of opinions and even of the vote, a call was made to the union for the project to count with the solidarity of all the leaders and to avoid the polarization, so that the president of the League, Enrique Bonillasaid that it was unanimously the transformation of the Ascent.

