Why the Avengers have not disappeared in the snap of the fingers ?

While phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) closed, triumphantly, with Endgame (although, officially, it is Spider-Man : Far From Home to complete this Phase), c‘it is well’Infinity War we’re going to talk about today. Because the question remains : why did none of the Avengers original has disappeared in the snap of the finger Thanos ?

A very dark, an environment, a tyrannical intergalactic and the crucial issues… Infinity War it is probably the film the most important part of the MCU. In fact, Thanos is in search of the famous stone of the infinite to perfect his plan of evil : that of making disappear the half of humanity with a snap of the fingers. He wants to re-balance the universe and the fight against overcrowding.

At the end of the film, the titan crazy is getting to its ends. Half the universe disappears. It reminds us of the emotional farewells of Spider-man, played by Tom Holland, his mentor, the Man of Iron. However, six people do not disappear. In fact, these are our six Avengers original : Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk and hawkeye. Then ? Pure chance or choice script ?

We would like to tend toward the second option. In fact, the authors have preferred to save our avengers for reasons that are illustrated in the Endgame. The beginning of the movie starts with these 6 characters. It follows its evolution after the snap of the fingers. Hawk eye becomes Ronin, Bruce Banner turns into the ” Smart Hulk, Thor falls into depression…

Those who stopped the invasion of Thanos before now the face of your failure and your guilt. This choice of keeping the six of the Avengers original, below, shows a desire to push your psychology to the maximum (shown by the little action in Avengers : Endgame).

And if one enters the great means of theories (like the fans do), it is fun to think that Thanos has purposely left behind in life. Why ? The reasons can be many.

This can be a desire to allow them to live with their failure, despite everything that they have tried to stop it. Or what may be a sign of respect vis-à-vis those who are fighting against it for so long. After all, we know that Thanos has a great respect for their opponents.



In conclusion, in Infinity Warthis famous “Snap” of Thanos was, perhaps, not so much based on chance. Our favorite heroes have probably been saved on purpose. Only to serve the interests ofAvengers Final and your epic final battle ? I’m not sure !