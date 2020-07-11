why the compare-t-on often to Nicki Minaj ?

The infamous Cardi B on one side, and the dreadful Nicki Minaj on the other. Two rooms, two moods. Yet, these two make the pair !

Look of Barbie, character diva and punchlines punchy… Nicki Minaj and Cardi B remain for some copies. While others oppose them constantly. Why does it constantly the two stars next to the other ? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Binoculars despite them ? Cardi B and Nicki Minaj remain unchallenged behemoths of the rap female in the United States. Straight from New York, they impose their flow. To the point where some come to be confused…

However, they are not really in their heart. Even though some take them to be clones. Cardi B also has the unfortunate reputation of pretending to be the pale copy of his sworn enemy…

The singer Sia will go even until you identify the one instead of the other on Twitter ! “I’ve totally misunderstood a tweet earlier which led me to go for a comical “, confess to it.

“Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Is this I can just you love all of the two ? “, said the interpreter Candlestick after his blunder.

If neither the one nor the other responded to the blunder, this has not failed to entertain the Twittosphère, as usual. Because it takes nothing away from the fact that the fans Nicki Minaj have always seen in Cardi B a usurpatrice !

For the latter, it is clear that she is inspired by the high priestess of rap. Some will say that Nicki is Cardi B what the hen is to the egg, no offense to fans of the Trinidad.

Fights, war, musical, and game of power, the two Barbie dolls compete for a place in the industry. Why Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are they non-stop compared one to the other ? Decryption by MCE TV.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B: two queens of rap for a single crown

It is an open secret : Nicki Minaj and her rival to adopt an attitude rather similar. Queens of the punchlines, the provoc and the scandal, they act a little as the two Barbies rap US.

A attitude diva-esquea look flashycolorful, sexy and without filter as well as a signature voice similar. They both also have a common passion for beautiful manicures, especially Cardi B, who likes to adorn themselves with beautiful nails.

In a video, the latter also displays a wig that gives him a false air of the interpreter ofAnaconda. Jet-black hair, fringe impeccable : for the fans, not the shadow of a doubt, this is Nicki... And yet !

In addition to this physical similarity, the two female rappers have a similar story. They are both black women, Latin, pure products of the ghetto of New York.

With their directness disconcerting, they launch against winds and tides in the adventure of the rap gamelargely dominated by men. Compared to Lil Kim and Lauryn Hill, they also manage to make a name for himself and earn the respect of an entire community.

It is with Bodak Yellow that Cardi B will go number 1, much to the dismay of Nicki, who sees red. “I heard that the labels were trying to make me a different me “, she said, about the mother of Kulture.

Cardi B: a clone of Nicki Minaj ?

The so-called “clone “ is therefore a formidable rival for Nicki Minaj, which it will not support the success. Especially as it appears to do all that is his trademark.

“Everything you get, it is thanks to me “says the one that connects the feats and the collabs. One with Doja Cat, another rapper of the caliber of Cardi B.

Azealia Banks tell a story that Nicki Minaj is just jealous of Cardi B. “Now that I think about it, you were jealous of Cardi… She has more money than you “the narguera-t-it.

It must be said that in a short time, Cardi B was thrilled with the crown of the queen of rap US. And it has in addition to this, the nerve to be like him. Everyone compares it to this new venue, this Barbie Latin in the making…

Their jealousy will even push them to come to blows… or Even throw Louboutin full faceat a party organized by Harper’s Bazaar ! A battle iconic between the two female rappers the most well-known in the industry.

The Barbz, the community of fans of Nicki Minaj, will go so far as to say that Cardi B is in fact only a pale copy of the star. Even if she looks like him in some points, it would not have his musical genius.

“Nicki has a flow versatile she shows unwavering in his rap “, tell a fan on Quora. While Cardi B is according to it “more aggressive and has only one sound “.

Another yet will say that this last is “much more pop than what Nicki can accomplish, simply because Nicki is rooted in rap “. A comparison that is explained by the fact that from the beginning, the darling of OFFSET was associated with its enemy of always…

Cardi B, which is regarded since its debut as the new Nicki Minaj

Ado, Cardi B was a big fan of Nicki Minaj. It is evident, therefore, that it was one of her sources of inspiration. To the extent that their guéguerre occurred well after his ascension.

If Cardi B has taken on certain elements of the Barbie, it seems to emancipate gradually. If they are ready for many similarities and common traits, they are no less different in amount.

This takes nothing away from the fact that some have seen in Cardi B a Nicki-Minaj-wannabecapable of dethroning the queen, the undisputed. It must be said that Nicki was in the game for a while already.

His rival will be similarly named “new queen of hip-hop “ by the magazine Rolling Stone. This comparison does not date, therefore not yesterday ! But in the rap game, there is only room for one Queen.

Nicki Minaj wanted to understand out the album as well named. The rivalry between the two women has done thataccentuate these similarities they are ready for much, to their chagrin.

A status quo that seems to annoy the one and the otherto the point where Cardi B wanted to put the points on the i during an interview. In 2018, it taxed his old rival :

“You are not my coach, to me thou hast not helped me launch and I’m not you “. The mass is said !

Tags : actu cardi b – actu nicki minaj – news cardi b – cardi b – Cardi B actu – Cardi B News – Cardi B news – Cardi B-nicki minaj – Nicki Minaj news – nicki minaj cardi b