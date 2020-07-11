why the filming of Twilight was a “traumatic experience”

Like your classmates, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, Anna Kendrick is known around the world thanks to her role of Jessica, the classmate of Bella Swan in Twilight, a movie adaptation of the literary saga of success of the american novelist Stephenie Meyer. A character that she can say thank you, though… In a long interview granted to Vanity Fair magazine, the actress and star of Pitch Perfect is back on the moments that have marked his career. And if it is an experience from which she holds a bad memory is good when it takes part in the saga vampire. She says : “In the first movie (Fascination, editor’s note) that we shot in Portland, and I remember that I was so unhappy, and I’m so cold. My converse were completely soaked, and I said to myself : ‘this is a super group of people, and I’m sure we could be great friends in another context, but here, I just want to kill all the world !'”. Before nuance : “in The end, what brings. It is as if we cross all together in a traumatic experience. Imagine a group of people who survives a hostage situation, this necessarily creates links between the two !”

“The livelihoods of the more ridiculous it is”

In his autobiography published in 2016, the actress

