Why the franchise Thor was desperately in need of Taika Waititi according to Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth says that the franchise Thor had “desperately” need someone like the filmmaker Taika Waititi. The actor has been quite vocal about how he was exhausted by playing The God of Thunder on the big screen before Marvel Studios does not connect with Waititi for Thor: Ragnarok. Although the two previous instalments were box office success and moderately successful with critics, Hemsworth began to find it all rather tiresome and felt that a great change was necessary in order to move forward.

In a new interview promoting the extraction, Chris Hemsworth, has redesigned the creation of Thor: Ragnarok and collaboration with Taika Waititi. The third installment of the series was a turn to the left sharp compared to what had preceded it. It was bright, colorful, unpredictable, and funny. The God of Thunder had this time of jokes and funny characters around him, with the advice and the imagination of Waititi. Hemsworth had this to say about his collaboration with the director.

“It is incredibly fun. But do not confuse this frenetic energy child with someone who is not prepared. It is a combination quite unique in that it has the ability to, through humor, to put you at ease, but is also armed with all the knowledge a director needs to guide you throughout the process. And it happened at a time when I desperately wanted there to be more humor to the character. “

While some enthusiasts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prefer the old version couvante of Thor, many more were in the version fun, that Taika Waititi has helped to introduce. When Ragnarok is released in theaters, many were under the impression that this would be the last payment. However, it does not take long to Waititi and Chris Hemsworth for the exchange of ideas in private, admitting slowly the public that a sequel was possible, while ensuring that they do not promise anything.

Thor: Love and Thunder has been officially announced last summer, just before that Taika Waititi does not begin to receive a new burst of creative energy, as well as major industry awards. The director has been working almost non-stop and last year, he was able to help to reinvigorate the franchise Star Wars with The Mandalorian, while presenting his film Jojo Rabbit, Oscar winner. “I was certainly happy for him when he won and it was a pretty special one,” said Chris Hemsworth, although he admits that he has not seen any of the other movies for which his friend was facing.

In addition to a bunch of her own future projects, Taika Waititi will also officially make his own Star Wars movie. This had been rumored since the first of The Mandalorian, but was finally confirmed last week by the director and Lucasfilm. As to what this movie will be, it is the supposition of person. But, it will more than probably some of the same attributes that have led him to this point, including some of a humorous take serious and thoughtful. The interview with Chris Hemsworth was originally made by GQ Australia.

