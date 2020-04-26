Why “The Girls of doctor March” (with Emma Watson) Greta Gerwig is it so boring ?

Greta Gerwig to adapt, after so many others, the roman cult of Louisa May Alcott, published in 1868. A replay personal the book is intended to be both timeless and current. A film that has deeply annoyed the critics of the “Mask and the Pen” who consider academic, without interest, and too demonstrative.

Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen © Wilson Webb

The movie presented by Jérôme Garcin

A film with Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Timothy Chalamet, Louis Garrel.

A novel, Simone de Beauvoir, Patti Smith or even Elena Ferrante have considered a firebrand feminist.

In the New England of the 1860s, during the american Civil War, a father is absent, leaving his four daughters and his wife behind him, facing the difficulties of daily life in this time of war.

To Pierre Murat, if the film is correct, Greta Gerwig brings nothing more…

PM : “It is, of course, the muse of american independent films, but she is already extremely experienced, very classic, and there, it is the film the more academic, that is.

We were expecting something else, something a little more lively, a little more feminist

The only idea she had, it is to make back in the time who are extremely clumsy. At any given time one does not even know exactly where it is… It really is an album of images like Hollywood in was seventy years old, it brings nothing.

Even if it is quite correctwe see it without getting bored for a single moment, but it’s barely in the film“.

A photo from the film “The Girls of Doctor March” / Sony Pictures Releasing France

Charlotte Lipinska was expecting better too, emphasizing narration too convoluted and demonstrative

CL : “Without getting bored, without getting bored… it has to be said quickly !

The film responds to what we expected, but it is in no way revolutionary, absolutely nothing

I was expecting something a little more edgy, a little more modern on the part of Greta Gerwig…

The narrationthat is going on different time frames mounted in parallel, is totally convoluted, made in an artificial manner, and it does not bring anything.

Everything that is said on the status of women and the discourse feminist enough underlying the entire film, is too demonstrative in the dialogues… Let’s take the example where one of the girls puts on a dress and said to his mother : “Oh là là ! Mom, I’m a girl, I’m not going to be able to have a career, I would like to be financially independent. If I was a boy to go to school“.

Everything is highlighted in the Stabilo Boss !

It remains the same when the pleasure of seeing Meryl Streep and a cast quite dapper. The cast is sufficient to pass a nice time but then, 2: 15am, it never ends !

The actress Meryl Streep in “The Girls of Doctor March” / Sony Pictures Releasing France

For Xavier Leherpeur, the film invents nothing regretting, by the way, the manner in which is expressed the feminism

XL : “It’s no use. This is to say that it is a rereading of the novel, which does absolutely nothing.

The novel is dated, but it was 150 years ago, the success of the film is dated while he has only 15 days ! It must be done…

They go looking for feminism where there isn’t any. There are more of them in The little house on the prairie for you to say when even the top level ! It is always the same, the breeding of turkeys in the farm : they are now excited because they are going to make a Christmas tree… Not very feminist when even…

Timothée Chalamet, who is not a paragon of manhood comes in turn : “Oh my God ! But what is there is beautiful, what is beautiful it is !“. Good… the feminism of the novel has already taken a little bit of lead in the wing, and the movie is a classic…

We have already seen a thousand times, it’s not reinventing anything ! It is not even vintage, it’s dusty

It is farted money, oh, the balls of the christmas tree, I can tell you that there is ! But what is it that we don’t care ! Laura Dern, who is a magnificent actress, is under exploited…

Eva Bettan is disappointed by the language and story, and the scenes of melodramatic missed

There is a disappointment in two respects. In the light of the melodrama, because, for example, to miss the scene when Jo cuts the hair, it is a thing major in the mash. Yes, there are moments of melodrama and the spleen !

It does exist as a single character, the major character, Jo, the one who wants to become emancipated, etc, The other don’t exist… She does not live with the other sisters.

Actress Saoirse Ronan in “The Girls of Doctor March” / Sony Pictures Releasing France

There are moments that are extremely moving in the melodrama, such as the death of one of the sisters. Everyone has read the book and there it is known that, on the one hand, it does not pass the mashthis is when even a pom-pom. And on the other hand, it does nothing of the melodrama. For example, she can not understand what the sisterhoodthat is a very nice idea. You have a lot more in a film like” The invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao, who is a beautiful film about the relationship between the sisters where you can really see what a director makes the melodrama.

There, he gives a melodramatic, she does not draw anything… no One was asking him, not an anachronism or make us a firebrand feminist today, but have a read.

There is no reading, it fails to both plans.

