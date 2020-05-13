Why the last output of Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas is pale fans

There’s nothing like taking in the air!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas know the power of being out, especially as California continues to extend the orders to stay at home in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the dynamic duo was spotted during a walk in the afternoon in Los Angeles, and it is safe to say that they were rival fans. The couple, who recently celebrated his first year of marriage, was seen holding hands while wearing masks and big sunglasses.

They have also kept their uniforms outdoor casual.

And while the The Iron Throne star or Jonas Brothers The singer has not yet publicly announced the news of the pregnancy, the baby Sophie could be seen on the photos captured of their walk in the afternoon.

The actress hid her bump in recent months, however, his quiet Tuesday has squeezed her curves more than usual. She donned a hoody with short sleeves that she wore on a tee-shirt with long sleeves. It was sufficiently adjusted that you can see its silhouette.