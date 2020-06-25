why the movie is going to frustrate the fans of the Contest !

Do not have info like that, that make you hold your breath. And fear for the worst. The learning that Will Ferrell had the ambition to tackle a film about the Eurovision song contest for Netflix, the passion of a Contest in which I am – the first words that I taught my daughter are “twelve points”, that is to say… – a scroll saw in his mind a whole series of GIFS that illustrate my despair of the moment. Start by Criquette Rockwell tear at his hair in the series in quebec, The Heart has its reasons (real know). But that is all. In a corner of my head, I also knew that the american comedian was an avid fan of the competition, without doubt, converted by his Swedish wife (which makes you wonder what the nordic countries are expected to raise the Eurovision song contest in the category of a State religion). Something to soothe me. A little.

A bit of history, for the first time…

In the approach of the Eurovision Song contest, the History of the Fire of the Saga, having been a little puzzled by the trailer, to say the least, the parody, my expectations were clearly not large. At the best, in my dreams, I was expecting a musical comedy, which to me would make me a little shook frantically in the greatest of the hymns of the Eurovision song contest (“dad, dad, dad penguin”). At the worst, feared a parody purely free of charge, to see that I was awarded a “zero point”, to pronounce it in English, please, and cancel my subscription to Netflix in the wake of the blasphemy,… so is prudent and snuggled under the duvet I

Find this article in Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article in Télé-Loisirs

Ramsay’s kitchen nightmares : the spectators are not at all convinced by the conclusion between the three sisters

Romance (France 2) : the end explained by Hervé Hadmar, the author and producer of the series

Game of Thrones : George R. R. Martin announces a good news for the fans

The Resident (season 2, TF1) : Julian (Jenna Dewan) is she really dead ? (SPOILERS)

The results of the Lotto : discover the draw of Wednesday 24th of June 2020

“data-reactid=”23″>Ramsay’s kitchen nightmares : the spectators are not at all convinced by the conclusion between the three sisters

Romance (France 2) : the end explained by Hervé Hadmar, the author and producer of the series

Game of Thrones : George R. R. Martin announces a good news for the fans

The Resident (season 2, TF1) : Julian (Jenna Dewan) is she really dead ? (SPOILERS)

The results of the Lotto : discover the draw of Wednesday 24th of June 2020