Why the music industry has the blues

On Sunday in France, the Fête de la musique will be primarily digital by the continued use of the gestures of the barriers. An edition, therefore, under a strong constraint on the image of the music industry stifled by the confinement.

The musicians remained silent during this period of hibernation enforced : on the contrary, they have, more than ever, shares his passion with the French, through internet. A generosity of artistic totally disinterested, because during this period, your income, in the absence of concerts and recorded music sales, have collapsed. The second of the cultural industry of the country, weighing in at 10 million euros, could see their sales drop this year by 40%. And the future is not very reassuring : if and when the trust will not be returned, difficult to organize events in live. All versions of the album, tours cancelled by the sars coronavirus is carried through to the next year, they will not create a traffic jam in the year 2021. A generous offer to punish the artists that are less well known.

Obviously, the decline of the music industry is a global phenomenon

And this is music that is alive, the one that pays the majority of its interpreters, who have suffered more. According to a study by the bank Goldman Sachs, the revenue generated by the concerts that we will return again this year to 75%. The decline is 25% for the music recording, available on disk or online. The pandemic has left network the revival of this industry, which was constantly increasing during the last five years. That said, the best is yet to come in the medium term, according to the bank of the united states. By 2030, the music industry is going to explode, prognosis of Goldman Sachs through new ways of listening to music.

A listener that passes more and more through the digital

With the streaming that is being consolidated year-to-year its dominant role in recorded music. There are in the world, 340 million subscribers to sites like Spotify or Deezer. In the year 2030 is likely to be of more than a billion dollars. The other trend that has emerged during birth. It is the live music of the line where you are not expected. In the context of a video game for example. The rapper Travis Scott has attracted close to 30 million fans to the concerts they gave in the video game Fortnite. It has been emulated : Jul, the largest seller of French rap was a guest on the same game to promote her latest album. Twitch, the game platform that belongs to Amazon, or Instagram are now the new temples of the live music.

Is that these new modes of” the consumption of “questioning the dominance of the big leagues of the disk ?

Universal Music, Sony Music, Warner music, are and will remain the main actors and the main beneficiaries of this industry. On the side of the artists, digital facilities allow today to propose directly their sounds to the public, without any intermediary. But they also need to adapt more and more to the expectations very formatted public and very fond of short videos. For their sounds are in this way, therefore, have an interest in favor of the songs are very short, and if possible catchy.

