Why the NBA is becoming “a circus”, according to Charles Barkley

In a time in which the players are trying to organize the “protest” actively against racism at the matches in Orlando, Charles Barkley has given a notice singular question. For him, it is an approach that is totally unnecessary, even going against the first goal.

In its desire to be involved in the fight against racism, the NBA has offered players the opportunity to play the games of the bubble of Orlando with a strong message to the back of the shirts. Kyle Korver, for example, a veteran of the Bucks, their commitment is based on 3 words that you hear everywhere, from the death of George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter. In this precise moment of history, I think that is the message to convey, absolutely. All the messages that I would like to one day want to stream are represented on these 3 words.

For the moment, everything seems to fall into place very well. Players, therefore, choose the message that they will carry on their backs, each one to decide whether to kneel or not during the national anthem… The protests should be visible and eye-catching.

But for Charles Barkley, all of this is only a facade. In reality, these actions are totally counter-productive, because instead of talking about the real problems in the real world, focuses more on what happens in the ” bubble “… this is what he explained to the radio CNBC.

What happens is that the NBA is becoming a circus. Rather than talk about racial equality, racial justice, economic justice, we spent our time ask that you put one knee on the ground, that is not going to do, what messages will be on the bus, on the t-shirts… We cannot lose sight of the main goal of these protests.

We need to reform the police, reform of the prisons… what are the priorities n°1 and n°2 today. We need to have good police officers on the streets to control the bad cops.

When we lose our time to focus on the things that will be marked on the back of a jersey, we are positioning ourselves to fail in our mission. What worries me is that the NBA is becoming a circus, instead of trying to do good things for the company.

This fear, which is expressed in Kyrie Irving when the announcement of a possible takeover… For the leader of the Network, the audience’s attention will be focused on the sport and on the bubble, more than in issues of the society persistent across the Atlantic. For the moment, according to Barkley, he was right…

The effectiveness of the measures taken by the NBA and the player’s actions will not be palpable after the first matches. The media is focused on the mattes Zion Williamson passes LeBron Jamesor are they going to have a real conversation about the problems of society ? The answer seems obvious.

Kyrie Irving has been blamed, due to his statements, but few weeks later, it comes to receive a support weight in the person of Charles Barkley…