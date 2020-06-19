Why the pop is unpopular ?

Considered the main streamhear that sells well, once unifying, the pop would bring it more fully. The failure in the cultural industry? The lack of ambition of this music? We were talking with Alex Lutzthe actor and director, who paid tribute to the popular song and icons of the sixties in his film Guy, released in theaters in 2018. Also present, Agnès Gayraud, philosopher and musician, a member of the group The Felineauthor of Dialectic of pop (The Discovery Of 2018).

Largely associated with the _the main stream_, pop music is usually taken lightly, if not despised and considered as a “style” disposable, associated with thethe entertainment industry and targué of authenticity. However, among all types of music, it is, probably, the pop, the best-seller. His air canon are known throughout the world, the legendary tubes Abba the dance fever of the discopassing through the last Rihanna and for our idols of the sixtiesmore or less assumed, often seen with nostalgia.

Despite the standardization of pop, we still need people like Rihanna, that remind us of what made the pop : (…) to give an “idiosyncrasy”, which will allow a singularity to hit.

(Agnès Gayraud)

A chorus, the pattern of characters, a taste for the lightness, the reflexivity of a song that speaks for itself… what are the characteristics, says Agnès Gayraud, an air pop. It is part of a process meant to not say what would be a good pop, but the question of the difference of the popular music recorded with other types of music.

For her, the pop would not be so unpopular that he is despised on a theoretical level. Thus, the philosopher Theodor Adorno wrote about the jazz this type of music was too light and very easy. The arguments present in many of the lovers of serious music, and that Agnès Gayraud hopes to answer through his trial.

Alex Lutz advanced to operations born out of this industry, which are glued to the art of music to exploit, from marketing to the appointment of a price, and that contributed greatly to the misfortune of the pop.

When the possibility of duplicating a musical work is of the arrival, there has been a form of gluttony.

(Alex Lutz)

The pop is a multiplication of formats, something that radiates, (…) idols, which are two minutes.

(Alex Lutz)

Finally, while some considered that the plebiscite of the audience, their receptivity to this music, it helps to be a minor art, the artistic quality of the objects of pop in itself is to defend.

In the pop, the beat is the idea of the work of art. If there is a promise in the recorded music, it is good to consider the art and the plebiscite.

(Agnès Gayraud)

