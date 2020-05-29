why the release of the album of Lady Gaga is an event

A new album of Lady Gaga is always an event, but Chromaticahis sixth disc, the first since his Oscar, the release postponed several times, is particularly expected.

A “pregnancy” complicated

This is the sixth album by Lady Gaga has known a destiny complicated, marked by rumors and leaks. First, rumors of pregnancy has allowed the singer to announce that she if she was indeed pregnant, it was an album, and not a child.

“There are rumors about my pregnancy? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6”, she had posted on Twitter, in march 2019.

Then, in January, it is the first extract of this album, Stupid Love, which had been leaked online. The “Little monsters”, the community of fans of the singer, were entertained on Twitter, before the song so officially in February.

In addition, the singer said that he had suffered a lot while writing this album, explaining during an interview on the radio show New music dailyon Apple Music, that they felt “unhappy, sad and depressed”, and “cried continually” throughout the creation of Chromatica.

Last pitfall, finally, the coronavirus has necessitated the postponement of the release of the album. Originally planned on 10 April, it will come out that this may 29th. The previous day, is released a third piece of the album, Sour Candyplayed with the K-pop Blackpink… which has also been leaked a few days earlier.

The first album since A Star is born

Chromatica sees the light of day four years after Joanneand especially, two years after the ras of tide A Star is bornhis first main role in film. The film also allowed him to return to the front of the stage to the music.

Thanks to the song ShallowOscar for best original song, the artist has renewed contact with the tops of leaderboards americans and for the first time since 2011 ranked in the top of the ranking Billboard. This new album is, therefore, necessarily expected at the turn.

A good start

The first sales figures of the album are not yet known, but the singles have already met a huge success. The clip Stupid Lovereleased three months ago, has been viewed over 84 million times on YouTube.

One of Rain on Mehis duet with the very popular Ariana Grande, has garnered over 60 million views in just six days. On Spotify, the tube, mark the best start to the career of Gaga with $ 10.1 million of plays on the first day. The song should be in top of the ranking Billboard in the coming days.

Sour Candy, song posted online before the release of the album to counter the leak, has also attracted the membership. He has had 18 million views in less than 18 hours. With ChromaticaLady Gaga created the event.