why the rumor that she shaved her head ?

Following the publication of an account fan of Selena Gomez, most of her fans think she shaved her head. But is this the reality ?

Following the containment, many people have decided to change your look. Proof is with Cole Sprouse who wanted to grow some goatee and mustache. For its part, Selena, Gomez, it, would have shaved the head.

Yes you read that correctly. The ex of Justin Bieber would have decided of shaving her beautiful full head of hair to reveal his skull. It is in any case, as suggested by the last post an account of a fan of the beautiful.

The account in question, which follows, and reveals, the news of Selena Gomez, was in fact to know: “@SelenaGomez shared its new look in its story Insta. “ All accompanied by a photo to prove it.

A photo that you can also find further down in this article. But the beautiful she really tried on this new look ? Some fans believe that the post in question was retweet more than 6,000 times and used to harvest more than 50 000 likes.

In reality, it is a montage of Selena Gomez. This is what in reassure more than one.

Selena Gomez would not have shaved the head

“Guys, this is a joke, she has not shaved hair. “ Tweeted the account fan a few days later. Without a doubt in order to calm down tempers in some people, and to reassure more than a few.

In fact, Selena Gomez still has her beautiful hair cut that everyone knows him. According to our colleagues of Refinery29, it would be in reality a photo montage. An image from last may, during the Cannes film Festival.

It was at this time that the pretty brunette took the shot that was changed to make us believe that his change of look. The crafty have taken the post in question, and through Photoshop or other, have wanted to lift the hair that she had.

This therefore giving rise to a rumor making big noise. The original picture of Selena Gomez, who underwent a touch-up, is to discover below. More fear than harm !

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Marissa Marino (@marissa.marino) the May 14, 2019 at 1 :32 am PDT

