Why the sneakers of Lidl to 13 euros to sell more than 1000 euros on the Internet ?

1255 euros. This is not the price of the latest Nike running shoes Supreme, but the one reached by the running shoes from Lidl on eBay. Almost a hundred times more than its original price : 12.99 each. Shoes, lights, adorned with the eye-catching red-yellow-blue symbol of the brand discount stores, are part of a limited edition which offers the 1 of July in the belgian website of the brand.

Sneakers, socks, flip flops and t-shirt, whose prices range between 99 cents and 13 euros, have been exhausted in only a couple of hours. Before that the pair of shoes of sport of the German channel does not exceed the amount of the minimum wage in eBay auctions.

A record for the brand that owes nothing to chance, but to a marketing strategy prevalent in the world of streetwear fashion : the ” fall of culture “. It is how to market exclusive products in small quantities, almost without advertising, at points of sales located.

“If the strategy is a luxury brand in the united States and dates back to ten years, Lidl has been a culture of drop in a very short time,” says Eric Briones, manager of the area of the Life of Luxury in Paris. And to mention the unbeatable price of 95 euros posted for the PS4 in comparison to 299 euros in normal times – in the opening on the 17th of June, the Lidl of Orgeval, in the Yvelines.

In the Face of the chaos caused by the tempting offer, the security forces had to intervene.

In the Face of the chaos caused by the tempting offer, the security forces had to intervene. “Lidl focuses on consumer products at low prices, and that proved to be a great success,” acknowledged the co-founder of the Paris School of Luxury.

This contrast of discount is based on the speculation in the market of tennis shoes, known for lead to astronomical amounts of money for some of the pairs. The German channel surfing on the wave of the ” ugly shoes “, these shoes sports massive thick sole, a trend among the big fashion names.

Your strategy : play on the map of the snapshot, and scarcity to create a sense of urgency. Not to mention the surprise effect. “I was not expecting at all what they had to sell the clothing, especially in the effigy of his own brand,” stresses Baptist, 15 years of age. The young of Limoges enjoy the bright colors and the affordable price, 12.99 a € for the origin of these sneakers.

A winning bet since the sneakers have been a runaway success in Germany, before arriving in Belgium in the month of April. In a day, the limited stock is sold out. The belgian site will be replenished tomorrow. For when in France ? "No, not this time," says Lidl France in Paris. "In view of fashion, the brand has planned to set up a contest through the social networks very soon allow them to try to get the accessories. "

“Thanks to Lidl, I’m rich “

“Now, be a good buyer, it is to be a good distributor, as in The wolf of Wall Street (Editor’s NOTE : this film is directed by Martin Scorsese, 2013), ” insists Eric Briones. The image of the universe of the stock market where Leonardo DiCaprio is trying to make a fortune, young buyers participating in this market virtual planetary. Invest in the parts and resell them – if your speculation is right on time – price of gold.

Among them, Willem, Val-de-Marne, reveals to us his strategy and hold matured. Focuses on the redemption of the limited editions, as a function of its popularity, the increased influence, the famous, or the buzz in the social networks. On Twitter, the brand of discount was part of the topics of discussion of the most shares on Wednesday. “On average, the double of the purchase price. In a size 43-44, following the pair, I can triple,” says the 25-year-old. The running shoes from Lidl delivered to the auction on eBay are of the 46.

With this claw cheap, the resale has a particularity : the risk to a minimum. The benefit is immediate, and the game is accessible to all. A phenomenon unheard of that a trade mark is devoid of legitimacy in the field of fashion, says the specialist of luxury. “The German brand, which plays with the imagination of the good deal. “Thanks to Lidl, I am fortified, if you exalt your customers, it is extraordinarily evil.”

"These shoes are horrible, is the fact that it is Lidl which is great," says Tristan, Montpellier 19 years of age. The trend of " less is more ", the mantra of minimalist adopted by the big names, return to the beginning of the hard-discount. "The popular classes to mock the luxury after luxury was mocked of the popular classes ", points the finger at Eric Briones.

Those who buy the products of Lidl do not carry them, but sell them on the platforms of second hand. A market in full expansion. StockX, which has developed the first stock exchange of sneakers, estimated at more than $ 6 billion around the world. In the year 2028, the market will need a more heavy weight that the fast fashion – the collections are constantly renewed with the seasons of the year – according to estimates by the american site Thred, which publishes an annual report on the secondary market.