why their love story was flipped ?

This is the case of the pair of Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling, who had yet everything to last . The February 23, we propose you to see the first steps of their romance in “ Calculations murderers “on The Two. In fact, it is on the set of this thriller, one of the first films in cinema for the actor, that they met.

If some remained iconic long after their break-up, we think of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, others sink into oblivion.

In Hollywood, couples break up almost as quickly as they are trained !

They are part of these couples that we had completely forgotten the existence, and yet Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock have indeed been a romance in the early 2000s. But did you know why they separated ?

Overall, from 2002 to 2003their story would not have lasted as long as they had hoped.

As for a lot of couples of stars, this is the distance (he lives in Los Angeles, she in Texas) and a busy that will have been because of their love.

However, Sandra Bullock was convinced that he was the “good”, confides one of his close friends to the site Dish Nation, and it would have been a broken heart.

“Despite their age difference of 16 yearsRyan was the only man that Sandy has ever met that is perfect for her a point of view intellectual and physical. They had an alchemy of intense and talking about getting married and starting a family. But the timing was not good“”she explains.

In 2003, Sandra Bullock revealed Cosmo that Ryan Gosling had helped her “to relax“. “I live my life at a speed maniac, confided it and he has taught me not to take account of everything that is not important, it is like a little Buddha.“

For its part, the star of “La La Land” seems to have had a hard time to forget it also. In 2011, 8 years after their break-up, the actor revealed Times he had never met someone able to compete with it and Rachel McAdams, another of his ex…

But it is precisely at this time that he met Eva Mendes on the set of “The place beyond The pines” to whom he has made a beautiful declaration of love at the Golden Globes.

Sandra Bullock has also found love in the arms of the photographer Bryan Randall in which she shares life from 2015 and with that she has adopted a child.

The page is definitely a tour for the former lovebirds.