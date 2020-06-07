why there will be no sequel ?

Will we be entitled to a continuation of the “Man Of Steel”, with the actor Henry Cavill in the skin of Superman? A priori, the answer is no…

If Henry Cavill is back as Superman, we will not have the right to a sequel to Man Of Steel. In fact, according to the latest info, the 2nd pane could move to the door… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A lot of DC fans were waiting on a firm footing Man Of Steel 2. Having said this, it likely no suite of the leg of Warner Bros. does not see the light of day...

No bowl! The superhero renowned will, therefore, have no right to his suite. Although Superman, played by Henry Cavill in Man Of Steel, to be successful, Batman and the Avengers have been stealing the limelight to the cinema.

Indeed, we know that Robert Pattinson will play in the next installment of the Black Knight and friend/enemy of Superman. As to Henry Cavill should be twiddling one’s thumbs before as a result of his film only shows the tip of his nose.

And this, much to the chagrin of fans, who loved his performance in Man Of Steel. However, the heroin tights blue is not going to disappear from the big screen for as much.

For proof, Superman will make its appearance in other movies surely in the face of the actor The Witcher. In particular Shazam! 2 and The Flash, to mention a few

Man Of Steel: little hope to see one day a sequel to the Superman movie?

It should be remembered, therefore, may not be good-bye to Henry Cavill in the DC Universe. On the other hand, you will certainly need to expect to the mourning of Man of Steel that will probably not be entitled to its suite…

As actress Amy Adams has made statements little reassuring 3 months ago. “I think the studio takes a different path from what I understand “, she said.

Another argument against a sequel to the Man of Steel: the budget. Yes, the franchise would not be not quite profitable for Warner Bros.both the production of phase 1 was expensive…