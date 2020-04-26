Why “TLOP” of Kanye West only comes to be a gold record in France ?

Nearly four years after its release, The Life of Pablo Kanye West has just been certified gold disc in France. Why so late ?

252. This is the number of weeks that it took to Kanye West, to be certified gold disc in France. A lapse of inordinate time, while most of the big sellers French contributed the distinction of gold in a small handful of days. But for The Life of Pablounveiled at the beginning of the year 2016, many elements seem to explain this commercial failure in france, and more generally that of Kanye West. You have been asked your opinion.

A strategy is incomprehensible

Kanye West has unveiled The Life of Pablo in the middle of the explosion in platforms for streaming. Besides, he had as his original ambition to build an album to be scalable, able to be reshaped with time. However, except for a few changes after the official release of the album, Ye has never really exploited this promise. More than that, the album has imposed itself of the barriers at its output. “The lack of a physical version, still very popular in France and the multiple versions of the album have not helped in the promotion at the time,” explains Thierry on Twitter.

Another explanation of trade : the release of the album exclusively on the streaming platform Tidal, very unpopular in France. Anything to encourage illegal downloads and the spread of opus via flows that are not accounted for in the sales. “My album will never be on Apple. And it will never sell…”, warned Kanye West at the time. It is finally back on his remarks a few weeks later.

Kanye West, a biased view in France ?

Other internet users also evoke the image of Kanye West in France. “Today, it is the character of Kanye West, who is put forward, not the artist. It speaks of his woman, of his policy positions, its sappes, of its phases of depression… In short, a lot of elements that have nothing to do with the pure music”, is David before you mentioned that“in France it is perceived as a character than as an artist”.

The phenomenon, however, is not so recent. According to the records of the national Union of phonographic publishing (SNEP), The Life of Pablo is the only album of Kanye West-certified in France. Side titles, the artist pulls that two small singles gold : “I Love It” with Lil Pump, and “FOURFIVESECONDS” with Rihanna and Paul McCartney. A lack of presence in a commercial that demonstrates the poor knowledge of artistic France for a rapper calibrated as a us reference.

“Little world, listening to hip-hop in France are able to cite more than a classic of Kanye West, it never had the audience of a Nas, Jay-Z or Eminem, Dre, Snoop Dogg”adds Michael Lawrence. After a bit, one realizes that except Eminem and a few successful planetary, it is the rare rap albums american certified in France. “The rap albums US have never been sold in France with a few exceptions. I think that the quotas of French music on radio stations have played there“supports Dominica.

“Delay” or “disinterest” ?

In fact, if former opus yet classic Kanye West does not have any certification in France, it is because the calculations before streaming were less flexible. But where the French rap was able to take advantage of the revolution of streaming to be placed, each week, his pawns at the top of the charts, the rap US is continuing its stagnation. According to fans, this phenomenon is also due to the very strong democratization of the French scene.

“The French rap in the past several years, is more varied. There’s something for all tastes, there has never been a period of rap too diverse”, says Thomas. And it is true that if the multiplication of French rappers did not seem to be cannibalizing, it seems, however, to overshadow the american rap. “People are beginning to understand that in France, there are very good rap and that it is sometimes not worthwhile to go look across the atlantic”continues Capitaine.

A notice cleaving, because this argument, in addition to the language barrier, mask of ignorance among the French in term of rap. Many fans refer to a “delay” on the american rap, when others willingly acknowledge a“disinterest”. The final word belongs to Lionel : “Because… Alpha Wann is still not a gold disk with UMLA ! “ The French do not-they not recognize the value of things ?