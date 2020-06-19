Why we like “Ballers”, the series about the world of football has been used by The Rock

First, there’s the varnish, that is to say, the money, the clothes, the trends, the villas with swimming pool, the contracts of several million dollars, girls in thongs on holiday under a scorching sun, of the meetings on the yachts of billionaires, big cars, jewels, teeth, white stars here and there, and skewers of shrimp. At the bottom, the series begins as the american dream. It is beautiful, bass, soft. We want to be there.

And then you scratch a little bit, and we started the descent into hell: the doping, the ravages of american football in the body, human relations complicated the lie, the antics, the sex, the betrayal, the greed, flattery, idleness

As if the great movie from Oliver Stone The Hell of Sunday it was adapted for the small screen. Ballers it is quick and nervous, which makes the series very addictive, especially due to its cast.

It is the cornerstone hard to miss The Rock, but above all a gallery of secondary characters are absolutely amazing. Joe Krutel (Rob Corddry), the right arm of the barge Strasmore that is taken to an African-American then that it looks like Fabien Barthez; Ricky Jerret (John David Washington, son of Denzel), a former glory by the end of his career who is in search of a good last contract, while the drip from the bonds of conjugal fidelity; Charles Greane (Omar Miller), the player’s retirement, which comes back to train in the area of sports management, while the management of its authorship.

With characters like that, the series has a dozen. Is settled from one to the other, from Miami to Las Vegas, without getting lost in the narrative.

Ballers if the adventure about the existence of thorny issues

Because beyond the simple series in the american football, Ballers if adventure, especially around thorny subjects, and, in particular, the plight of the retired players.

These “veterans” who are abandoned by a system that has been fattened thanks to its performance, but don’t want to hear any more once the curtain fell.

Traumatized in his flesh, that are of hundreds of people –that Strasmore– to fight against the demons of his body, and neurons that are damaged by the shocks inherent to american football.

Ballers it is there to convey a message to the businesses that thrive in the NFL. This League, which does not necessarily change. We are talking about an organization made up predominantly of players afro-american, but whose patterns of franchise are almost exclusively Caucasians… until the arrival of Spencer Strasmore in the game.

With his arm wrestlers, and his smile Colgate, The Rock manages his business. Ballers it is a great success and it is all your own.

