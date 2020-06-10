Why we love “Ballers,” the series on the world of football worn by The Rock

First, there’s the varnish, that is to say, the money, the clothes, the trends, the villas with swimming pool, the contracts of several millions of dollars, girls in g-strings in feasts under a blazing sun, of the meetings on the yachts of billionaires, big cars, jewelry, teeth, white stars here and there, and skewers of shrimp. At the bottom, the series begins as the American dream. It is beautiful, hype, suave. We want to be there.

And then you scratch a little, and we begin the descent into the underworld: the doping, the ravages of American football on the body, human relationships complicated, lying, pranks, sex, betrayal, greed, sycophancy, idleness

As if the huge film of Oliver Stone The Hell of the Sunday was adapted for the small screen. Ballers is fast-paced and nervous, which makes the series very addictive, particularly because of its casting.

It is the cornerstone hard to miss –The Rock– but mostly a gallery of secondary characters are absolutely amazing. Joe Krutel (Rob Corddry), the right arm barge Strasmore that is taken to an African-American then that it looks like Fabien Barthez; Ricky Jerret (John David Washington, son of Denzel), a former glory by the end of their career who is looking for a nice last contract while dribbling the bonds of conjugal fidelity; Charles Greane (Omar Miller), player retirement, that tries to retrain in the area of sports management while managing its authorship.

Characters like that, the series has a dozen. It zaps from one to the other, from Miami to Las Vegas, without ever getting lost in the narrative.

Ballers if adventure around thorny subjects

Because beyond the simple series on the american football, Ballers if adventure, especially around thorny subjects, and in particular the difficult condition of the players retired.

These “veterans” who are abandoned by a system that has been fattened thanks to their performance but who don’t want to hear any more of them once the curtain fell.

Traumatized in their flesh, they are in the hundreds –which Strasmore– to fight the demons of their body, and neurons that are damaged by the shocks inherent to american football.

Ballers is there to pass messages on to the business flourishing in the NFL. This League which does not necessarily change. We are talking about an organization made up predominantly of players afro-american but whose patterns of franchise are almost exclusively Caucasians… until the arrival of Spencer Strasmore in the game.

With his arm wrestlers, and his smile Colgate, The Rock manages his business. Ballers is a great success and it is especially his own.