Why we want Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are recovering couple

If the Screen Actors Guild Awards always attract the attention of internet users, this Sunday 19 January, the reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the ceremony that has ignited the Internet. Of the moments captured by the many targets present, revealing them closer than ever.

On some photos, you can see even Brad Pitt grabbing the hand of his ex-girlfriend, or even the two actors embracing tenderly. Clichés that have made nostalgic fans deBrad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who have been as a couple from 1998 to 2005.

Between jokes and tenderness

For the actors, both rewarded during the evening, the ceremony was marked by jokes and moments of tenderness. While Brad Pitt was the first to come up on stage, receiving the award for Best actor in a supporting role for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodhe could not help but joke during his speech.

“Well, I can add it to my profile Tinder,” began the actor of 56 years, before comparing with, ironically, the life of his character to his own : “Let’s be honest, it was a difficult role. A guy who is a drug addict, who walks around shirtless, and who does not with his wife… there is a big gap”. A joke that makes you smile Jennifer Aniston.

Turn, then, to the star of Friends to accept her award for Best actress in a drama series for his leading role in The Morning Show (Apple TV). The actress delivered a touching speech, taking the time to thank her co-stars, including Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Brad Pitt has been filmed behind the scenes, listening carefully to the speech of his ex-wife.

It is back in the scenes that Jennifer Aniston joined by Brad Pitt. The two actors are mutually complimented before hugging. One photo even shows Brad Pitt holding the hand of Jennifer Aniston, then she walks away.

A couple who continues to fantasize

If these pictures had inflamed the social networks, it is well because they have reminded internet users of a time where the two players formed one of the couples most glamorous of Hollywood.

After all, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston cochaient all the boxes of the perfect couple, according to Hollywood : beautiful, blond, blue-eyed caucasian, with a flourishing career and forever smiling, they gave the illusion that between them, and for them, everything was “easy”.

To the point that some have come to fantasize a return of the couple Pitt-Aniston. A fantasy that could be understood as nostalgia, generational, of a by-gone era : the 90s and the early 2000s.

You can also see the desire to see done is a proof of absolute love sold by Hollywood. Even though the years have passed, and that each of them has had other experiences founding, it is also a hub cap, and a bit conservative, to say that in spite of everything, they would, perhaps, really “made” for each other. This perspective may be “comforting,” while the number of marriages has more than doubled in the world between 1970 and 2008*.

A couple iconic Hollywood

It was in 1994 that the two actors met for the first time, so that their respective agents were good friends.

“[Brad Pitt] was just this nice guy from Missouri, you know ? A normal type”, said she during an interview with the american magazine Rolling Stone in 2001. At this time, the actor of Fight Club was in a relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow, but the two split in 1997.

[Brad Pitt] was just this nice guy from Missouri, you know ? A normal-type.

Four years after their first meeting, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have their first appointment, before making their relationship public in September 1999, during the 51st ceremony of the Emmy Awards.

Things speed up then for the two lovebirds, who were married on 29th July 2000 in Malibu. Their wedding feast is sumptuous, with more than 200 guests, 50,000 of flowers, several music groups and fireworks, reports People.

Fans Friends remember necessarily to the appearance of Brad Pitt in an episode of the flagship series, during the eighth season. In this episode special Thanksgiving day, the character played by the actor hates Rachel, and reveals to have started a rumour against her at the time of the high school, with the help of Ross.

So many elements that are necessarily vibrate fiber nostalgic fans of popculture, who see in photos from this Sunday to the SAGAwards a reminiscence of the past, and a couple iconic that marked a generation.

The breakup of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

In February 2003, Jennifer Aniston confides in W Magazine : “In this business, crazy, wonderful and difficult, it is nice to have someone who is present and who knows you, someone who knows you really”.

The following year, while Friends is nearing its end, the actress announced that the couple will spend more time together when the shooting of her husband, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, will be completed.

But it is precisely at this turning, that things begin to sour for the couple, as Brad Pitt met Angelina Jolie. Quickly, a rumor, accusing Brad Pitt of cheat on Jennifer Aniston with his co-star.

In an interview with Vogue in 2006, Angelina Jolie tells : “through this film, we were required to do all these crazy things, and I think we forged a friendship by chance … we had to wait until the end of the shoot to realize that our relationship might become more important than we thought”.

We remain good friends, that have a lot of love and admiration for each other.

In January 2005, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt officially announced their divorce in a press release. “We would like to announce that after seven years of relationship, we have decided to separate officially” had they said. “For those who follow this kind of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of the rumors reported by some media. We remain good friends, that have a lot of love and admiration one for the other.”

Recasés and again divorced

On their side, Brad Pitt and Angelina married in September 2014, after nearly ten years of relationship. Jennifer Aniston, elle, marie with the actor and screenwriter american Justin Theroux in August 2015.

However, the two unions don’t last : the couple Bradlina separate in September 2016, and their divorce is still in progress. While Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux divorce, also, in February 2018.

15 years after, always so close

If it’s been 15 years now that the two actors are separated, it would appear that they have remained very close. In February 2019, Brad Pitt had been seen on the night of the anniversary of the actress, who was celebrating his 50 years.

More recently, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were together at the 77th ceremony of the Golden Globes, on January 5, 2020. Internet users had already noticed the emotion of the actress in the speech of her ex-husband, who received the award for Best actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

If the two Hollywood stars do not seem to project back to the couple, it is in any case a beautiful friendship that they have maintained. A friendship in the colours vintage.

*study from the university of California, Irvine, Psychology Today