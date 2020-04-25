Why Wendy Williams says she has no regrets of marrying Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is a polarizing figure who never hesitated to use the controversy as fodder for his popular talk-show of the day, The Wendy Williams Show. While his approach brazen attack on the pop culture left off quarrelling with several celebrities on the top level, she found herself at the other end of the microscope metaphorical then that her marriage with Kevin Hunter collapsed.

Now, his divorce is finally done, and Williams is adamant: she does not regret marrying his ex even if the saga emotional is played for the whole world.

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter have been married for decades

Wendy William | Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Williams and Hunter were married in 1997, and they have a son together who was born in 2000. They have built a whole media presence impressive of Williams.

Hunter, who owned a beauty salon and had no entertainment experience, became the manager of Williams. They have shared everything. They were both executive producers of the show and have co-directed the production company Wendy Williams Productions.

The most famous Williams is definitely his talk show, that she and Hunter launched in 2008. The show is extremely popular, thanks in large part to the approach without restraint of Williams to attack other celebrities, including throwing a ton of shade and making a few enemies. Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian and Bill Cosby have all been the target of his snark signature.

Rumors of fraud on Kevin Hunter have started years ago

While the marriage of Williams and Hunter only ended recently, their struggles have started years ago. In 2000, shortly after the birth of their son, Williams has heard Hunter on the phone with his apparent mistress.

“I’ve heard about fat in the next room. To whom is he speaking? I switched over and I crawled and I heard what I heard. I was like “Wow okay, so this is how it goes”, she explained later.

In the end, the pair has gone through this incident, and Williams said that their relationship was stronger because of it. The relationship will again be put to the test in 2008 when a former employee of the radio show, Williams will acknowledge the Hunter of creating a hostile work environment.

The former employee has also alleged that Hunter had physically assaulted his wife. During this time, even more rumors of infidelity whirled around Hunter.

Williams has addressed the whispers and the gossip, lifting his hand to show his wedding ring on the set of his show.

“You can believe what you want”, she said to the public. “I stay with my guys.”

Wendy Williams in the face of health problems

In addition to their interpersonal issues, Williams has also faced health problems very public.

In 2017, it was revealed that she was suffering from an autoimmune disease called Graves ‘ disease. She also received a diagnosis of lymphoedema. It is open to fans on her painful symptoms and its treatment procedures that are intense and gushed about the support she received from her husband during this difficult time.

In 2019, the difficulties Williams had reached their highest point. In march, she appeared on his show to defend his marriage against yet more and more rumors of divorce.

“Marriages have ebbs and flows, the marriage is not easy. And I will not ask questions on mine until you see that it has gone, ” she said, meaning his alliance. “And it’s not going anywhere, not in this life.”

In April, the alliance was off and the divorce proceedings had been announced. In the middle of the announcement surprising (if not unexpected), Williams has also spoken of his own struggles with sobriety while the fans wondered if his show was on the verge of being cancelled.

Wendy Williams continues to divorce

Now that the divorce is finalized, and sources report that the couple divides the most of their assets, and Williams will get the total control of the production studio. In the end, Williams does not regret his marriage with Hunter: “I’m not mad, you know, it’s been 25 years that I do not regret it,” she said. “But you know what, sometimes people continue their life.”

A portion of the passage includes the continuation of its program despite the rumors of cancellation. It has been renewed until 2022 at least, so that fans can continue to see her weigh in on the issues of marriage other celebrities and make fun of their physical appearances.