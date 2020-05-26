Why Women Kill : 3 good reasons to watch the new series of the producers of Desperate Housewives

You were a fan of Desperate Housewives ? So it is absolutely necessary that you matt Why Women Kill. Here are our 3 good reasons to binge-watcher in this series.

The sunny days are there for several weeks now, but with the containment/déconfinement we spend even more time with us than usual… And what better way to think of something else that mater series ! Recently we offered you to discover the new Netflix for mater in 2020 and now we must talk to you about a show that it’s ABSOLUTELY necessary that you look at ! If you were a(e) fan(the) of Desperate Housewivesknow that its producers have made a new series Why Women Kill. The story tells of the lives of three women who lived in a same place but at different times. They all have lives rather complicated and we discover as the episodes. Then it gives you desire ? Because we personally one looked at a treats ! And we will explain why you need to you as absolutely the binge-watcher.

The cast five-star

The cast of this series is clearly a casting of 5 stars. Already because the three heroines are interpreted by Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angel, Elementary), Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon A Time, What men think), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve, The Good Place). But also because the secondary characters are also actors and actresses of renown. This is for example the case of Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch,Percy Jackson). Or still of Jack Davenport that has been seen in Pirates of the Caribbean. And there are even some for younger people as Leo Howard Shake it up, Freakish or Legacies also part of the cast.

The series is as atypical as funny and touching

The characters are super endearing, and they all have stories that are strong and specific. You’ll quickly be affected.e by their personalities but also by everything that happens to them because in just ten episodes, it things happen ! The little more that we love in Why Women Kill it is all part of a very precise location in which lived the three heroines, but at different times. This journey in time is a super well done to such an extent that they allow themselves to be so board by the dramas, that we forget that they do not take place during the same years.

The women are in power

In Why Women Kill and as was the case in Desperate Housewives, the series revolves around women. The three heroines are diametrically opposed but they have one thing in common : their strength of character. If at the beginning of the episodes you will find can be a bit nunuches, superficial or just plain odd do you not trust to appearances, because, you have seen nothing yet !

In conclusion we finally found a series that is similar to Desperate Housewives ! Dramas, sex, intrigue, everything comes together to be swept away by this series and by the games of these players. And good news : it has just been renewed for a season 2.