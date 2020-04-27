Why Women Kill : Ginnifer Goodwin is she still in a relationship with his partner Once upon a time ?

Ginnifer Goodwin is back on M6. The star of Once upon a time is the cast of Why Women Kill, the new series from Marc Cherry – creator of Desperate Housewives. The first episode is broadcast this Thursday 26 march.

If M6 is played from Monday, march 23-for-television movies of Christmas in the afternoon, in the evening of the sixth string prefers to show originality. With the new seasons of Top Chef and Beijing Expressit enables viewers to discover today an american series never broadcast in France : Why Women Kill. Directed by Marc Cherry – the creator of Desperate Housewives -, the series tells the story of three women living in three different eras. Played by Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, the female characters, however, have points in common : they have all lived in the same house and they have been the victims of a betrayal on the part of their husbands. This first season – which consists of ten episodes – will be the occasion of find a little spirit of Wisteria Lane, but also a familiar face regulars at M6.

For several years, Ginnifer Goodwin has embodied Mary Margaret Blanchard or Snow White in the fantasy series Once upon a time. As in the fairy tale, she fell in love with the prince Charming (also known as David Nolan, it is necessary to follow) performed by Josh Dallas. Not only the magic had operated immediately in front of the cameras, but also behind the scenes. As a couple on screen, both actors were also in the city. The lovebirds got engaged in 2013 before saying ” yes ” to life, a year later. If the show has delivered its last season in may 2018, Ginnifer and Josh continue their adventure at home.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas lived happily and had many children

Unlike her character Beth Ann Sanson, in Why Women Killthe actress of 41 years has preferred a remake of The melody of happiness to Crimes in paradise. Nine years after their coup de foudre on the set of Once upon a time, Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas spin always the perfect love. The couple has also not hesitated to build his small family. In 2014, a few months after their marriage, the pretty brunette gave birth to a little boy named Oliver Finlay Dallas. Two years later, his little brother Hugo Wilson pointed the tip of his nose. Coast professional, the interpreters of Snow White and prince Charming took to the roads separated. Ginnifer Goodwin is so at the cast of the first season Why Women Kill and Josh Dallas was since 2018 in the series Manifest – also released last year on M6.