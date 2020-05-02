Why Women Kill : Sam Jaeger, Alexandra Daddario, Reid Scott, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste to the cast

Why Women Killthe new creation of Marc Cherryadds four new names to its distribution. After Lucy Liu and Ginnifer Goodwyn, the series in development for CBS All Access will be able to count on the presence of Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve, The Good Place), Sam Jaeger (Tell Me a Story, Parenthood), Reid Scott (Veep, My Boys) and Alexandra Daddario (True Detective, Baywatch: baywatch).

Kirby Howell-Baptiste interpret one of the three main roles, the other two were attributed to Lucy Liu and Ginnifer Goodwin. She will play Taylor, a lawyer of our time very protective towards her husband (Reid Scott), which is also meant to be a feminist. Taylor is also bisexual and has a relationship with Jade (Alexandra Daddario). The latter lives with the couple after having been stalkée by his example

On his side, Sam Jeiger will take the direction of the 60’s to interpret Rob, the husband of Beth Ann (Ginnifer Goodwin). Born to a family of workers, he will work hard in order to become a white-collar. He is the archetype, even the husband of the early 60’s who likes his woman to be the perfect hostess.

As a reminder, Why Women Kill follow three women who are victims of adultery in different eras (the 60s, the 80s and the contemporary era).