Why women kill : the actors know the fate of their characters in advance ?

Asked by Télé 7 jours, Ginnifer Goodwin has been entrusted on the actors in the series Why women kill, and the fate of their characters.

While the containment is still in France, and this since march 17, 2020, M6 offers a quality entertainment this Thursday, April 16. In fact, as soon as 21h05 will be issued a new number of a new series Why women kill. Imagined by the creator of Desesperate Housewivesthe program showcases the lives of three women, at different times, to the infidelity of their husbands. With Ginnifer Goodwin in one of the title roles (she played Beth), the series promises many twists and turns. In addition, as of the beginning of the project, the actress has been conquered. “Everything is defined by the time and society” she said in an interview with Télé 7 Jours.

Very similar to Desesperate Housewives, Why women kill wants to be at the origin that is reassuring at the end to embed the viewer into a plot that will disturb him. “The heroines

are rather confusing and disconcerting.” said Ginnifer Goodwin. As for the fate of the characters ? It is not necessarily known to all actors. “One day, Marc asked me to come to his office. For two hours, and he told me scene after scene, the fate of my character. I knew, therefore, from the outset, all the secrets. And I must admit that I’ve unveiled some other actors who themselves had no idea of the fate of their characters…” revealed the actress of 41 years.

Ginnifer Goodwin : a modern woman

It should be noted that in the series Ginnifer Goodwin plays in the 60’s. But she claims to be definitely a modern woman. “I’m a nostalgic and I still have the impression that I would have had to live in a different time. Without a doubt, even before the 60s ! But if I love to immerse myself at this time during the filming (…) I must admit that I am glad to find myself in 2020, with my family, and that everything is more fair. I am delighted to be a modern woman !” she concluded.

Don’t miss any article Telestar.fr receiving directly an alert via Messenger