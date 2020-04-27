WHY WOMEN KILL, the new series from Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives) arrives on M6 from march 26

From 26 march, M6 will broadcast WHY WOMEN KILL, the new series from Marc Cherry, the creator of DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES. It will feature 2 episodes every week.

Broadcast on the platform CBS ALL ACCESS, a series that tells the story of 3 women, 3 ages and all betrayed by their husbands.

Season 1 new in France, this series consists of 10 episodes of 60 minutes. The season 2 will soon shoot. “Why Women Kill” is so-called series of anthology. Like the series “American Horror Story” or “True detective”, the characters and the actors will not be the same.

Three eras, three women. The first, Beth Ann, is a housewife of the 60’s (Ginnifer Goodwin), the second, Simone, a woman socialite of the 80’s (Lucy Liu), the last one, Taylor, is a working girl of 2019 (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). Their points in common ? They live in the same house, all are cheated by their husbands… and the three are determined to get revenge, because if the role of women in society has changed, their reaction to the betrayal, she remains the same…

In the casting, one finds: Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby, Howell-Baptiste, Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola, Katie Finneran, Adam Ferrara.

WHY WOMEN KILL ? is to recover from the march 26, dice 21h05 on M6, a channel available on all TV brackets (Excluding TNT) overseas and in Metropolitan France.