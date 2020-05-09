“Why Women Kill ? “: the new series from the creator of ” Desperate Housewives “

This new black comedy, follows in parallel the everyday lives of three women in three different decades. A homemaker for 60 years, a woman mundane to the 80s, and a woman lawyer, for the years 2000. They all live in the same house, all are cheated by their husbands, and all feed on, increasingly, a desire for revenge, exacerbated. Jack Davenport, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario and Sam Jaeger complete the distribution. In the US, it will be available on the platform CBS ALL ACCESS from August 15 next. For the moment, Why Women Kill ? no French broadcaster. Trailer.