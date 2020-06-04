Why Women Kill : what is this series coming soon on M6 ?

Why Why Women Kill, the new series, M6, is very good news for all the fans of the series Desperate Housewives ? Info, story and casting.

Why Women Kill (Why women kill) this is the title of a new series purchased by M6 for a next release. A series that should delight fans of Desperate Housewives since Why Women Kill is the new creation of the father of Desperate, Marc Cherry !

What are we talking Why Women Kill ? It is a kind of time travel that offers the series since we will follow three women — and many couples — who lived in the same house at three different times : 1963, 1984 and 2019. The three heroines, a housewife in the 60’s, a socialite in the 80’s and a lawyer in our time are all faced with the infidelity of their spouse.

The series tells — with the black humour that decision Marc Cherry — how they are going to be pushed to the murder of their spouse. To embody the three future loopholes, Marc Cherry got a very nice casting. This is in effect Lucy Liu (Elementary, Kill Bill volume 1), Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time, Big Love) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Killing Eve), which embody, respectively, Simone Grove, Beth Ann Stanton, and Taylor Harding.

In The United States, Why Women Kill started on August 15, 2019 on the streaming platform, CBS All Access and the tenth episode concluding the season 1 will be offered on October 17. In France, on M6, the date of mailing of Why Women Kill has not yet been announced but we can get a first idea by looking at the trailer, seen here.

