Why women kill : who is Alexandra Daddario ?

Star on the social networks where it is followed by several million people, Alexandra Daddario interpreter of Jade in the series Why women kill ” that begins this Thursday, march 26 on the M6.

M6 creates the event, this Thursday, march 26, with the launch of its all-new series, Why Women Killcreated by the writers of Desperate Housewives. In this series, which follows the daily lives of three women living in three different eras in the same house, viewers will notably find the beautiful Alexandra Daddario. 34 years of age, the young woman interprets Jade, the mistress of Taylor, performed by Kirby Howell-Baptiste. New york birth, Alexandra Daddario has very quickly wanted to become an actress. At the end of the 2000s, the young woman gets a few supporting roles in hit series such as New York, police judiciaire or The Sopranos.

But it was in 2010 that it is revealed to the public eye by joining the cast of the film Percy Jackson : The Thief of lightningwhich brings together include more than a million French in the cinema. Alexandra Daddario played Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena. It is also present in the sequel out three years later, Percy Jackson : Sea of monsters. Since then, the young actress went on to film roles in commercial films like San Andreas (2015), Baywatch : baywatch (2017) or Vegas Academy (2017). On the television front, it notably made a appearance noticed in the series New Girl.

Followed by more 15 million people on InstagramAlexandra Daddario is a real star on social networks. Each of the posts of the young woman’s physical dream and in the eyes of a green, almost unreal creates the event and is likés by several hundreds of thousands of people. This role in the series Why women kill will, no doubt, will bring him many new fans in France.

