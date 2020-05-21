Why Women Kill : will there be a season 2 ?

While M6 will broadcast the 10th and last episode of season 1 of Why Women Kill Thursday, may 21, fans already wonder if a season 2 will see the light of day.

“Until death do us part”. It is Thursday, may 21, that will be broadcast on M6, the end of season 1 of Why Women Kill. Series devised by Marc Cherry, and brought to the screen by Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, this show CBS seems to have found its audience, both in France and across the Atlantic, so after this episode 10, the fans are hoping that a season 2 will see the light of day. And they will be happy, the answer is yes. In fact, only 24 hours after the launch of Why Women Kill in the United States, the channel that broadcasts the show, has ordered 10 new episodes to be a second season.

However, fans are likely to be disappointed, because at the end of this first season, they will have to make their goodbyes to Beth Ann, Simone and Taylor. “The second season will offer new players and will reveal new stories”unveiled as a press release from CBS, relayed by First. Fortunately, it is always Mac Cherry, to which we must Desperate Housewivesand his imagination, who will be responsible for ensuring the continuation of the show. “Under the creative direction of Marc Cherry and the amazing performances of the cast, the series became one of our original series most viewed. We look forward to bringing even more fans of this comedy-drama soapesque and we look forward to see what Marc will explore”then”added Julie McNamara, vice-president at CBS All Access.

Some of the actors had “no idea of the fate of their characters”

In the meantime, there is no doubt that the viewers are eager to know who will bow out in dramatic fashion in this season 1, and especially, how. A fate to which all of the actors, or almost, have been prepared, since they knew very early on during filming that it was going to happen to their character. “One day, Marc asked me to come to his office. For two hours, and he told me scene after scene, the fate of my character. I knew, therefore, from the outset, all the secrets. And I must admit that I’ve unveiled some other actors who themselves had no idea of the fate of their characters…”trusted as well Ginnifer Goodwin.

