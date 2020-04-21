Why Wonder Woman 1984 does not draw a line on the failures of DC Comics

On 12 August 2020. This is the date at which it expects the film Wonder Woman 1984 in the dark rooms after it has been postponed because of the outbreak of coronavirus. But it is a film that fits within a very particular context, on the side of DC Comics. If Aquaman is not questioned, it is known that The Suicide Squad is a sort of reboot, like The Batman with Robert Pattinson. Henry Cavill and Superman it is a priori also completed. But what is it Wonder Woman ? Impossible to draw a feature on Gal Gadot. But it would have been an attempt to make the impasse on the history view in Justice League or Batman V Superman. This will not be a priori not the case.

Wonder Woman and the question of temporal

According to Empire Magazine (information relayed on Twitter), Wonder Woman 1984 will remain faithful to the story established in the two opus which, however, have been of great commercial failures, and a point of view of the critic.

In concrete terms, we speak of the same timeline, and Diana keeps her role at the Smithsonian Museum, which it uses to monitor hazardous objects or mystical that could threaten the world. Diana Prince / Wonder Woman also lives in the building, the Watergate, from which it can have a view over all of Washington and monitor the us government.

According to #Empire, #BatmanvSuperman is still canon in #WW84, and #Diana works at the #SmithsonianMuseum to keep track of any dangerous or mystical items, and lives in the #Watergate complex, where she has a view in any direction of Washington and can monitor the US government. pic.twitter.com/yXxXFNmNXw — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) April 16, 2020

While Shazam ! and Birds of Prey take up a lot of freedom with the rest of DC Comics, Wonder Woman does not follow this trend. Undoubtedly it is necessary to see the confirmation that DC Comics is going to manage multiple universe and timeline in parallel. And in all this, there was also the case of Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash, but whose presence for the future is uncertain, due to trouble with the law. Yet, perhaps it is he who has the solution, with the possibility of a reset of the counters with FlashPoint.