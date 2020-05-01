Why you should not miss the series Facebook on grief

Elizabeth Olsen and Kelly Marie Tran in “Sorry for your loss” — Facebook Watch



Sorry for your loss recently began its second season on Facebook Watch.

This series offers a stunning portrait and very realistic about life after the loss of a loved one.

Many people who have experienced bereavement say will be recognized in the series.

She has just starting its second season, but continues to go unnoticed in the still offers more demented tv series : this is Sorry for your lossa superb drama available free on the

Facebook Watch (no need for subscription, it is enough to have an account on Facebook). Launched in 2017, the platform produces and distributes dozens of programs, ranging from drama to reality by way of animation… without collecting the same critical success as the creations of

its competitors Amazon Prime Video, Hulu or Netflix. Sorry for your losscreated by the playwright, Kit Steinkellner, still deserves all your attention.

A series of realistic on-the-mourning

The series features Elizabeth Olsen in the role of Leigh, a young woman who has just lost her husband, Matt, abruptly and unexpectedly. In full mourning, Leigh returned to live with his mother and sister when the series starts, and tries to regain a sense of normalcy in spite of his pain. If many programs have addressed the issue of grief, metaphorically (The Leftovers) or sensationalist (13 Reasons Why), Sorry for your lossshe has an approach that is resolutely realistic.

With a remarkable attention to detail, the series consists of the small moments of the everyday life of Leigh : the therapy sessions, the attachment to the furniture and objects that she shared with Matt, the first birthday, or first Christmas without him… But it is also a study very fine complex emotions associated with grief : guilt, anger that the heroine can’t manage, or even the will almost absurd to prioritize his suffering, to shout high and strong that his grief is more important than the other. In a scene particularly brutal, Leigh fights with the brother of Matt, who ends up saying ” you can always find another husband, but I don’t find a new brother. “

No need to hide, Sorry for your loss is a series is often hard and challenging (we assure you, it also contains a lot of funny moments). But what are these scenes painful, beautifully written and embodied, that make the program so touching to many users.

A space of exchange in the comments

The series is broadcast on Facebook, it appears as a post on the social network, with his reactions, his likes, and comments. In addition to the live audiences of the series (more than 12 million views for the pilot), so we can measure the impact that it has on its audience. In comments, sometimes very long, many people who have lost a spouse or a parent, bear witness to this. Even though the specific circumstances vary, most say will be recognized in the series.

A user writes : “I lost my husband a year ago. This series explains perfectly all the emotions and thoughts that I had and that gave me the impression that maybe I was crazy. “Another :” I lost my husband four months ago and I can’t touch his business, his toothbrush is still in the glass of the bathroom. “In the episode 5, which refers to the depression of Matt, you can also read this testimony :” It is the best representation of depression I’ve ever seen, by far. (…) It’s good to feel that I’m not the only one to live it. “

In response, other internet users share their condolences or their advice, and the moderators of the page offer resources for people suffering from depression or who experienced the loss of a loved one. The comments become a space of exchange, support, and almost therapy. A group Facebook has even been created to discuss the series and the themes that it addresses, including grief and mental health. It has more than 20,000 members, who share stories, photos of their loved ones, or experiences related to their grief.

A universal feeling

Of course, it is not necessary to have known such a loss to appreciate the series, which despite its specificity, shows very well at which point the loss is a universal feeling. If Leigh is the central figure of the plot, the series takes the time to develop all the other characters, which prevents it from becoming too depressing or repetitive. Matt might be deceased before the beginning of the series, it is presented as a full-fledged character, through flashbacks upsetting that show his relationship with Leigh and her family, but also his battle with depression and her professional aspirations.

In season 2, Sorry for your loss also develops the anxieties of Amy, the mother of Leigh, still confused by his divorce and its identity as a single mother. The sister of Leigh, Jules (Kelly Marie Tran), also has a right to his own plot : adopted, she has never known her biological parents, and has stopped drinking since the death of Matt. The series demonstrates with brio that the loss and trauma take many forms, and that each of them deserves our empathy.