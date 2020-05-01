why you will not see the film “Spider-Man” with Tom Holland

Hard blow for the new subscribers of Disney+ fans of Spider-Man. The Marvel movies with Tom Holland in the super-suit, Spider-Man : Homecoming and Spider-Man : Far From Home, are not available on the streaming platform.

“We love our friends at Sony [qui détient les droits d’exploitations de Spider-Man au cinéma]but, we don’t have plans to have the film Spider-Man on Disney+. But, we’ll have all the animated series Spider-Man that we made for them to be made under the banner Marvel. Who knows what may happen in the future ?”, said Ricky Strauss, the head of marketing of Disney+, in a statement to the american media Vulture.

Although Homecoming and Far From Home have been produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, Spider-Man remains a character whose the rights of adaptation belong to Sony. Remember, he was able to make an appearance in Captain America : Civil War, Avengers : Infinity War and Avengers : Endgame thanks to a contract between Sony and Marvel. Contract is renewed after plenty of twists and turns in the summer of 2019.

Fans Marvel may have a consolation, they will be able to (re)see Tom Holland in Spider-Man in other films of the MCU : Captain America : Civil War, Avengers : Endgame. Avengers : Infinity War not going to happen on Disney+ in June 2020.

The editorial recommends that you



Read more

