Wigs Emilia Clarke in “Game of Thrones” all have a name !

You’re a real addicted to “Game of Thrones”? You need to know Dany, Diva, Candice, and Blondie, who have held important roles in the course of the past seven seasons? No, you do not see who are the secondary characters of the best series of heroic-fantasy in the world? Logic, which looks rather like the names of pets are, in fact, the small names of the four wigs that Emilia Clarke wears to embody the role of Daenerys Targaryen, the “Khaleesi”, which deals at arm’s length the series for seven seasons.

In an interview the magazine Tim e Kevin Alexander, the chief hairdresser of the show, has revealed the secrets of hair and platinum blond hair of the Khaleesi, as well as how each of his wigs twinkling got his nickname. For example, according to Kevin,”Candice” got its name in homage to another fashion designer of “Game of Thrones”.

Dany, Diva, Candice, and Blondie may be the true best friends of the "Daney" but Kevin Alexander has created numerous masterpieces of the capillaries to the character embodied by Emilia Clarke in the course of the past seven seasons. "We started with a single wig, and then slowly over the period of seven years, we have manufactured other – they can be very easily damaged," explains the stylist. "These products are very sensitive to the air, so if there is too much smoke in a fire scene, they become grey. You lose them, that's all. They truly become grey as if she had rolled in the mud." adds the prop maker-in-chief.

The color blonde object of all the negotiations

Kevin Alexander has also revealed that the blonde color of Daenerys has been the object of intense and lengthy negotiation. “Everybody had an opinion – all the producers, writers, everyone wanted a tone, so it took at least two and a half months, with six or seven wigs, full to go-back and change of tone to decide.” he also revealed.