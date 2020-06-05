Wildfires in Australia : Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman, Pink… the stars are mobilising for the victims

Personalities such as the tenniswoman Ashleigh Barty, actor Chris Hemsworth, after the actress Nicole Kidman or the singer Pink, mobilized since Sunday, launching fundraising campaigns, or in the form of donations to the firefighters and victims of fires that ravaged Australia and have made the total 25 deaths.

Several personalities have raised millions of dollars to support the fire fighters and the communities affected by these destructive fires.

This Tuesday, the actor Chris Hemsworth, known worldwide for sonrôle of “Thor” in the various opus of Marvel, has published a video on Instagram to encourage users to participate in the fight against fire.

“Like you, I want to support the fight against the fires in Australia. My family and I contribute to the tune of a million dollars, ” says Chris Hemsworth. “I hope that you will be able to participate as well. Every penny counts, so all you can gather is greatly appreciated.

Actors, singers, athletes… mobilize

A prize was also launched by the actress Celeste Barber on Facebook to help the firemen collected in 48 hours 25 million australian dollars (15.5 million euros) in donations from around the world.

The world number 1 tennis, Australian Ashleigh Barty, holder of the title at Roland Garros, has announced that it would donate to the Red Cross of the gains of the Brisbane tournament to help victims of the fires. Its earnings can potentially grow to 250 000 dollars (approximately 225,000 euros).

Newsletter – The bulk of the actu Every morning, the news was seen by The Parisian Related Post: George Springer makes donation millionaire employees of Stars affected by the pause of the season | THE BAT

The american singer Pink was committed on Saturday in a tweet to give $ 500,000, an amount equal to the amount promised by the australian actress Nicole Kidman. “The support, thoughts and prayers of our family and accompany all those who are affected by the fires all around Australia, “wrote the actress of” Australia ” and “Eyes Wide Shut” on Instagram.

A influenceuse american, Kaylen Ward, 20, has assured his Twitter account to have collected nearly $ 700,000 reports BFM.

Year estimated $700K has been raised for the Australian Bush Fires in response to my tweet….

is this real life? — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 6, 2020

His recipe : the recipe promises naked pictures of her against the evidence of donations of 10 dollars to the associations.

The president and Emmanuel Macron has announced that it has proposed Sunday “operational assistance” immediate from France to Australia in order to ” fight fires, protect the population and preserve biodiversity “.

LP/INFOGRAPHIC

Nearly 200 fires continue to burn, often out of control. Millions of Australians have been affected in the south-east, the most populated of the island-continent, by this disaster that the authorities fail to contain for several months. She has already destroyed an area equivalent to two times the size of Belgium, and caused 24 people dead, including three soldiers of the fire.