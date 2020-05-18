Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in a first preview of the comedy

Eurovision have been forced to cancel theedition 2020, replaced by a broadcast video broadcast on France 2, which has not frankly convinced. But the fans of this event can take comfort. Netflix will release in June a comedy around the contest called “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga”, with the participation of the actor and american humorist Will Ferrell.” data-reactid=”13″>NETFLIX — because of the health crisis, the organizers of the famous contest of theEurovision have been forced to cancel theedition 2020, replaced by a broadcast video broadcast on France 2, which has not frankly convinced. But the fans of this event can take comfort. Netflix will release in June a comedy around the contest called “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga”, with the participation of the actor and american humorist Will Ferrell.
A second collaboration Ferrell-Netflix
Will Ferrell. ” data-reactid=”16″>This is not the first time that the comedian is working with the u.s. giant of streaming. In may 2018, Netflix had released the film “Ibiza”, directed by Alex Richanbach produced by Will Ferrell.
Guardian. In 2018 already, the actor had been seen in the scenes of the edition 2018 in Lisbon, before going on the stage, in 2019, to shoot some scenes of this film. ” data-reactid=”17″>Being a fan of the Eurovision contest, the actor will sign, therefore, his second collaboration with Netflix. Indeed, Will Ferrell follows up the competition since his wife made him discover in 1999, as he explained to the Guardian. In 2018 already, the actor had been seen in the scenes of the edition 2018 in Lisbon, before going on the stage, in 2019, to shoot some scenes of this film.