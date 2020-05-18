Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in a first preview of the comedy





A second collaboration Ferrell-Netflix

This is not the first time that the comedian is working with the u.s. giant of streaming. In may 2018, Netflix had released the film "Ibiza", directed by Alex Richanbach produced by Will Ferrell.

Being a fan of the Eurovision contest, the actor will sign, therefore, his second collaboration with Netflix. Indeed, Will Ferrell follows up the competition since his wife made him discover in 1999, as he explained to the Guardian. In 2018 already, the actor had been seen in the scenes of the edition 2018 in Lisbon, before going on the stage, in 2019, to shoot some scenes of this film.