Will filtr the fourth t-shirt of Barcelona for the 2020 and it is something never seen

In the midst of the crisis of the coronavirus, Sport of Catalua revel the to be the fourth t-shirt of Barcelona for the next season, a t-shirt that estren on this campaign in a game as a visitor against Atltico Madrid and that was yellow with splashes of red, doing honor to the flag “senyera” of the city.

Since the next version is a combination of the t-shirt holder classical, band of vertical red and blue, with strokes of the flag “senyera” within the red bands.

Due to the success of sales of the current model, Nike thought to incorporate this fourth design from now on. The senyera is a design that Nike has used in different few and have always liked.