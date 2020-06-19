“Will & Grace” Feud averted by Andy Cohen on “WWHL”

We have questions and you have (maybe) some answers! With another week of tv has gone, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows such as Penny Dreadful: the City of los Angeles, I Can Destroy, Love, Victor, Holey Moley, and more!

1 | The reader of TVLine, Mikey, asks him: “How do Penny Dreadful: Maria from the City of los Angeles does not recognize-it is not Magda, under the guise of Elsa? Is that Magda casts a glamour, or conceal their appearance by Maria to see something different to what we see? “

2 | Are pleased and / or surprised that Snowpiercer has released André the drawer as fast as he does? In addition, a train with 1,001 cars do not have anything that looks like a real meeting room, they had to use the restaurant car first class for the trial for murder?

3 | At what point did you start to look at the scene Unsafe, at which Issa, Molly, Kelli and Derek were interviewed by two white police officers? And you moaned a bit at the tasty flavor of the former Condola Lawrence, announcing that she was pregnant with his child?

4 | How could I possibly destroy you as Arabella (and, incidentally, Kat, to find the apartment of Alissa on the basis of the received of Simon Lyft, that would have, at most, it indicates the direction of its parts?

5 | When The Wall disappears… as we carried out this Monday night… should we worry that relationships with family and friends are in the last instance, affects decisions to sign or destroy those that are taken?

6 | In Stargirl DC, what do you think the caretaker’s scottish (?) Fear, which surprised Beth in the hallway of the school?

7 | Also very happy that we can review the team of 30 Rock as a whole, the event of rebirth special-bar with NBC in Advance does not seem that he is not the type of vehicle promotion cynical and synergistic that Jack Donaghy would propose? (Or is this intended to be the main joke target?)

8 | Have you been disappointed that Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live!, That is to say, there are only a couple of weeks, was grilled by Leslie Jordan about Debra Messing and the rumor fire of Will & Grace’s Megan Mullally, has completely ignored the issue when Messing was this week?

9 | Has been surprised when she realized Love, Victor Lake is played by The Real O Neals ‘Bebe Wood, all adults? In addition, since the show has established that the parents of Victor are not particularly rich, should we really believe that the Salazars can afford the luxury of not one, not two, but three VR helmets? And is Mia and All Americans Layla has virtually the same character (sad little rich girl with daddy away alone in his mansion)?

10 | In fact, the agents of Deke S. H. I. E. L. D. would have a driving experience? As a magnate of the technology in the era of Uber, a transplant from a dystopian future had taken the trouble to learn in the course of this last year, between seasons 5 and 6? More, is what someone fears really that Enoch, Has Chronicom Despised to haunt the team in a future era?

11 | how much time (that is to say, very) do you believe that the members of the audience End of the Tag that you spend on your panels? (We were presented with a marker and a display panel, a minute before the time is up in the air?) In addition, on the base of the lip that gave, someone wanted to see Seany and Dynamite really fight on the ground?

12 | Why Richard of The Bold is not always a key of the card if you no longer work at the School? Or has he slipped a Sutton?

13 | Where / when Holey Moley of the 2nd Season has been filmed, Josh Duhamel and his group were in coats of skin to the earth, and that a large part of the gallery had hats point?

14 | To resume the initial complaint last week, we cannot agree now that Ryan Reynolds says that about 20% too often? Why most of the in-game instructions for the host, Adam Scott seem to be bent? And we can at some point get a family that is not directly from central casting Over-the-Top? (Ooh, maybe one with a child / teen?)

