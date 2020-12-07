The Black Eyed Peas musician confirmed that the Girl Like Me music video was recorded with Shakira in Colombia and the band in the USA.

The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans genres from hip hop to soul to pop-rap, top the charts with the former quartet’s first album in two years, featuring Latin pop artists like Shakira.

“Translation” also features songs created with other Latin stars like J. Balvin and Maluma in a genre whose growth has outpaced the general music market in the United States.

“Personally, I was inspired by this Latino movement,” said Will.i.am, a member of the current trio. “It’s the most streamed genre on Spotify. And for that, it is the definition of international pop “.

The album is the group’s second since Fergie left about three years ago.

“We have three No. 1s without, you know, the traditional lineup that you thought was responsible for the success of pop. This record shows that it is the songs that contributed to our success, ”said Will.i.am.

The song, “Girl Like Me,” was recorded in 2008 by Shakira and Will.i.am, but just released this week. The music video was filmed with her in Colombia and the trio in California. These estranged shoots could become the new norm, Will.i.am said.

“We sent him our footage so that the director could match the setting, the lighting so that we could all feel that we are in the same universe even though we are apart,” he said.

The Black Eyed Peas, formed as a rap group in 1995, have sold more than 50 million albums worldwide in genres including pop, soul, and electronic music.