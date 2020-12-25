Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

A box on the singer’s Christmas tree has triggered the engagement ring rumors.

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello? That’s what fans of the couple think after the singer showed his Christmas tree full of gifts on his TikTok profile.

The video focused on a small box that read: “To Camila, sweetheart, Santa.”

Some followers considered that inside the box there may be an engagement ring.

This year with the pandemic, the couple had the opportunity to spend more time together at the singer’s home in Florida.