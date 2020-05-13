Will Smith abandons the performance of “Brand New Funk” on “Sway’s Universe”

Will always be there.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have begun their press tour Bad Boys For Life, which means that we will have more interviews, hilarious duo in the course of the next week. Smith and Lawrence were arrested at Sway’s Universe to promote the new film, but the host has changed things on The Fresh Prince. Smith was expected to talk about Bad Boys For Life, but Sway has slyly referred to his favorite song that Will never be made, “Brand New Funk”. The single of 1988 was a collaboration with DJ Jazzy Jeff and appeared on the album multi-platinum-He’s The DJ, I’m The Rapper.

First of all, Sway begins to rap the single itself before Smith jumps in and finishes the lyrics. Then, during the commercial break, Smith eventually synchronize with the lips until the first verse while the track plays in the background. You can see his energy increase as he continues, and it turns into Smith rappant the second verse entire in its character, full of Fresh Prince. Smith has the air to channel the energy of his adolescence while he really enjoys the moment. Let’s hope the good times last for him. Bad Boys For Life should be out in cinemas on January 17. Are you excited about the trio?

.