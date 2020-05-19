Will Smith accompanies Joyner Lucas on the remix of Will ! [Son]

Joyner Lucas unveils the remix of Willand it invites the rapper and actor Men in Black, Will Smith featuring…

At the end of march 2020, Joyner Lucas returns with his album ADHD and signing feats with Timbaland, Chris Brown, Logic, or even Young Thug. A few days before its release, he had unveiled the song lighthouse Will accompanied by a clip impressive where the rapper pays homage to Will Smith and showed how the actor had influenced. In the video, Joyner goes as far as to stage in the skin of the notable characters in the filmography of the artist a native of Philadelphia. Of I am legend to Has the pursuit of happinesspassing through the engineering ofAladdin and the series The Prince of Bel Air, Joyner Lucas devotes a real cult to Will Smith, which made him, himself, at the end of April, a touching tribute to the series of the 90s on Instagram with the actors…

Joyner Lucas – Will :

A meeting before the feat

Following this, it is Jaden Smith who unveiled the video to his dad, who has shared the output of the clip on his account Instagram. Subsequently, a meeting was held between the 2 artists in the émission Will From Homethe series of videos launched by the actor at the beginning of April on Snapchat, and now available on Youtube. In all humility, the actor Bad Boys explained that he found the clip completely crazy and was honored, while the original version available on the album ADHDthe piece is around 25 million views on YouTube.

Joyner Lucas – ADHD :

The remix of Will

The 2 artists have decided to revisit Will to propose a new version ! This may 15, 2020, a remix of Will is released in which Will Smith has a great part of his grace to a verse of 2 minutes. It lists people who have inspired him to become what he is today, and kicks on the prod, as at its most beautiful hours. A verse that can only fill Joyner Lucas of happiness, and the fans of Will Smith. His idol was even mentioned in the calling “legend in the making” !!!

Joyner Lucas & Will Smith – Will (Remix) :