Will Smith accused of rape by an actor

Actor Orlando Brown accused Will Smith and Michael Jackson have violated him when he was a child.

Star in his childhood, Orlando Brown had everything to become a Hollywood star. Known for his role as Eddie Thomas in “Phenomenon” Raven “. The former star of Disney has experienced glory before a descent to the underworld like a lot of young celebrities. Disappeared from the eyes of the general public since the end of the series, Disney, Brown today made headlines for a sad case.

In a video strange enough, the former actor has launched serious accusations against Will Smith and the late Michael Jackson. It accuses the two men of sexually molesting him when he was a child. Orlando Brown also goes further, since he accuses Will Smith… to be his father.

In this video, Brown sits in front of the camera before you accuse Michael Jackson of having become famous for the rape. And then takes it to Will Smith, who allegedly raped him and his entire family. Before you take a new step forward claiming to be the son of the actor, while giving explanations the more incomprehensible one than the other. All accompanied by a series of death threats against the Prince Of Bel Air, knife in hand.

In the past, Orlando Brown had become the master of the declarations extravagant. He had also indicated that they had received oral sex from the rapper Nick Cannon. In 2018, Orlando Brown was also noticed by going spent a month in prison. The ex-wife of the actor at the time had said that all was going well at home, but that he had simply needed to get the attention ” what it cost “.

