Will Smith and 15 actors rejuvenated digitally – Actus Ciné

Just like Will Smith, who finds his 23 years in “Gemini Man” (in theaters this week), the return on all these actors who have been rejuvenated digitally on the big screen.

Will Smith in Gemini Man (in cinemas this week), Brad Pitt in The Strange story of Benjamin Button, Johnny Depp in the fifth installment of the saga ” Pirates of the Caribbean or even Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel. There are many actors in hollywood who have recently had a small facelift, CGI, allowing them to rejuvenate for a few decades in cinema.

But how can there be such a result ? Even if the technology continues to evolve, the principle remains the same in most cases. Inaugurated with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart in the intro scene of X-Men : the last stand in 2006, the rejuvenation digital developed by company Lola VFX is to use old photos, videos or images from the archives of the star in question and to be inspired to digitally reproduce the movements of their face before introducing them to their new service. In sum, it is a kind of lifting digital.

For the case of Will Smith in a Gemini Man, however, one can not speak of “regeneration, or substitution of image,” as well as explains supervisor of visual effects Bill Westenhofer. Indeed, in this case, the character has been fully created digitally and guided by Will Smith in performance capture.

