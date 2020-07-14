Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua, director of “Training Day” team for a film of runaway slaves – African News Journal

Will Smith takes a turn for the serious on-screen cinema, an action-thriller based on a true story. It’s called The emancipation and follows the story of Peter, a slave, a fugitive who fled from a plantation in the South and endures a dangerous journey through the swamps of Louisiana in search of freedom. Once you have arrived in the North, joined the Union army.

The story is informed by a photograph of a former slave, who, during a medical examination by the army revealed a bare back scarred from flogging. The image has been printed in the edition of July 4, 1863 Harper’s Weekly and has been widely distributed by abolitionists to increase the awareness of the nature of the disaster of slavery.

“It was the first image of the virus of the brutality of slavery that the world has seen “, said the director, Antoine Fuqua Training day the fame has declared Term. “What is interesting, when put in perspective with the social media of today, and what the world sees, once more. You can’t fix the past, but can remember people from the past, and I think that we need to do so accurate and real. We should all seek a better future for all of us, for all the world. This is one of the most important reasons to do things in the moment, is to display our history. We must face our truth before we can move forward. “

Original Apple Films has bought the project for $ 105 million, ahead of six other competitors. The production starts at the beginning of 2021, although given the news, we could really use a movie like this now.

Cover Photo: Matthias Nareyek / Intermittent (Getty Images)

